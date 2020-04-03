You are here

  • Home
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stays in coronavirus isolation with mild symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stays in coronavirus isolation with mild symptoms

A handout image released by 10 Downing Street, shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he participates in a national "clap for carers" to show thanks for the work of Britain's National Health Service (NHS) workers and frontline medical staff around the country as they battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, in the doorway of 10 Downing Street in central London on April 2, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4zzez

Updated 03 April 2020
Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stays in coronavirus isolation with mild symptoms

  • Johnson announced a week ago that he had tested positive and would be isolating in Downing Street
Updated 03 April 2020
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was remaining in isolation with mild symptoms of the coronavirus, including a high temperature, seven days after he first tested positive.

“Although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature,” Johnson said in a video message posted on Twitter.

“So in accordance with government advice I must continue my self isolation until that symptom itself goes,” Johnson said.

Johnson announced a week ago that he had tested positive and would be isolating in Downing Street.

In his address, the prime minister told Britons that they needed to stick to the rules on staying at home unless it was essential to go out, ahead of a weekend when good weather is forecast.

“I just urge you not to do that (go out). Please, please stick with the guidance now,” Johnson said. “This country has made a huge effort, a huge sacrifice, done absolutely brilliantly well in delaying the spread of the virus.

“Let’s stick with it now.” When asked earlier on Friday if Johnson would be out of isolation on Friday, his health minister, Matt Hancock, said: “I’ve absolutely no idea but what I do know is he’s still working.”

Hancock also tested positive for the coronavirus last week at about the same time as Johnson, but he has since left isolation and is working as scheduled.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

World
Britain's Prince Charles opens new 4,000-bed coronavirus field hospital in London
Middle-East
Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises to 3,294 — health ministry

British-Pakistani nurse, 36, dies of coronavirus

Updated 29 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

British-Pakistani nurse, 36, dies of coronavirus

  • The mother of three, believed to have had no underlying health issues, first experienced symptoms on Mar. 13 and was later taken into intensive care
  • She showed slight signs of improvement last week but died in the early hours of Friday
Updated 29 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A 36-year-old NHS nurse died on Friday after being infected with coronavirus and fighting for her life in intensive care.
British-Pakistani Areema Nasreen had been placed on a ventilator at Walsall Manor Hospital in the West Midlands where she worked in the acute medical unit, the BBC reported.
The mother of three, believed to have had no underlying health issues, first experienced symptoms on Mar. 13 and was later taken into intensive care. She showed slight signs of improvement last week but died in the early hours of Friday.
Paying tribute to the nurse, Richard Beeken, chief executive of Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said Nasreen “was a professional, passionate nurse who started at the trust as a housekeeper in 2003 before working hard to gain her nursing qualification in January 2019.”
“Her dedication to her role and her popularity among her colleagues is obvious to see with the outpouring of grief and concern we are seeing around the organization and on social media. We will do everything that we can in the coming days and weeks to support those that need it,” he added.
Beekan said Nasreen always aimed to make a difference and that she “will be very sadly missed.”
Nasreen’s close friend Rubi Aktar, also a nurse, posted the news of her death on Facebook and described her as “the most loveliest, genuine person you could ever meet.” She added that her friend “above and beyond for everyone she met.”
“I’m so grateful that I had the honor to call her my best friend, she saw me at my best and my worst and accepted my every flaw. I am so broken that words can’t explain. I can’t believe I will not see your smile again,” Aktar wrote.
“You made me the nurse that I am today, with your support, motivation and inspiration I am the nurse that I am today and I hope I can do you proud Areema. I love you so much and I will never forget you. You had so much to live for, I am sorry you didn’t get to see your kids grow up and I’m sorry that you didn’t get to complete your career,” Aktar added.
Dr. Samara Afzal, a doctor who knew Nasreen, described her as a devoted nurse and “always full of life.”
“I’m lost for words..I beg you all to stay at home and keep everyone safe,” Afzal tweeted.

Meanwhile, England’s chief nurse Ruth May pleaded with Britons on Friday to stay at home over the weekend, invoking the names of Nasreen and another nurse, Aimee O’Rourke, who also died of coronavirus.   

"This weekend is going to be very warm and it will be very tempting to go out and enjoy those summer rays," May said.

"But please, I ask you to remember Aimee and Areema. Please stay at home for them," she said.

"They were one of us, they were one of my profession, of the NHS family," May said.

"They were clearly remarkable women, nurses and mothers," she added in a statement. 

Topics: China Coronavirus UK areema nasreen

Related

World
Britain's Prince Charles opens new 4,000-bed coronavirus field hospital in London
World
Thousands raised for young UK coronavirus doctor after car smashed

Latest updates

Embattled Turkey looks to US dollar swaps as virus costs bite
Premier League clubs lobby players to take 30 percent pay hit
British-Pakistani nurse, 36, dies of coronavirus
Solidarity? When it comes to masks, it’s every nation for itself
Lebanese superstar Fairuz posts video ‘praying for humanity to be saved from coronavirus’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.