You are here

  • Home
  • Ryanair misses traffic target and braces for hedging hit as lockdown kicks in

Ryanair misses traffic target and braces for hedging hit as lockdown kicks in

Ryanair has frozen recruitment and cut pay by 50 percent. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4dq2d

Updated 04 April 2020
Reuters

Ryanair misses traffic target and braces for hedging hit as lockdown kicks in

  • It reported 2020 traffic up 4 percent to 149 million passengers, but that was short of the 151 million it had expected as of March 10 and lower than its earlier target of 154 million
Updated 04 April 2020
Reuters

DUBLIN: Ryanair missed its 2020 target for passenger traffic and expects to book an exceptional charge of around €300 million ($324 million) for the financial year that ended last month, it said on Friday.

Europe’s largest budget airline said the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) meant it was not able to provide guidance for 2021. 

It reported 2020 traffic up 4 percent to 149 million passengers, but that was short of the 151 million it had expected as of March 10 and lower than its earlier target of 154 million.

Ryanair has been forced to park much of its fleet. It is currently operating fewer than 20 daily flights, or less than 1 percent of its normal schedule of more than 2,500 flights.

For 2020 it expects to report a pre-exceptional profit after tax at the lower end of €950 million to €1 billion, it said on Friday.

That is a slightly narrower range than the €950 million to €1.05 billion it gave in February.

The €300 million exceptional charge it will take for 2020 relates to the ineffectiveness of its 2021 fuel hedges.

Ryanair said it has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, with year-end cash equivalents of €3.8 billion and 327 aircraft, 77 percent of the group’s owned fleet, debt free.

That compared to €4 billion in Ryanair’s last update on March 16, which Goodbody analyst Mark Simpson said suggested it was burning through €100 million a week in its initial handling of the crisis as it grounded planes.

The cash-burn could be cut to around €135 million a month if the lockdown continues into the next quarter due to cost-cutting measures, Simpson said.

He also expects Ryanair to book further exceptional charges stemming from fuel hedging in the first quarter of the financial year which has just started.

Ryanair said it was grateful to many EU governments for their “foresight and speed of response in recognizing that airlines are one of the most exposed industries” but emphasised that any such support must comply with EU state aid rules.

Ryanair is scheduled to release its 2020 results on May 18.

It said it would continue to focus on delivering cost savings in the meantime.

Last month it deferred all capital expenditure and share buybacks, froze recruitment and cut pay by 50 percent.

Topics: China Coronavirus Ryanair

Related

World
Terrorists are ‘generally Muslims’ says Ryanair CEO
Business & Economy
Ryanair UK cabin crew approve collective labor agreement

Virtual oil summit planned amid ongoing market volatility

Updated 04 April 2020
Frank Kane

Virtual oil summit planned amid ongoing market volatility

  • Meeting follows call from Saudi Arabia for urgent meeting and telephone diplomacy between Kingdom, Russia and the US
Updated 04 April 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Leaders of the global oil industry are planning a crucial “virtual” summit next Monday amid ongoing volatility in crude prices and falling energy demand.

The meeting follows a call from Saudi Arabia on Thursday for an urgent meeting and a round of telephone diplomacy last week involving the Kingdom, Russia and the US, as well as meetings between policymakers and oil industry executives.

The summit is expected to involve the 11 members of OPEC as well as other oil producers from the OPEC+ group.

But exactly which countries will take part in the summit was still up in the air last night. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin was holding talks with executives from the country’s major oil companies before deciding whether or not to participate. The Russian leader has previously indicated his willingness to get involved in talks to help resolve the crisis in the global energy industry, but Russia was also the country that refused to take part in a round of deeper production cuts proposed by Saudi Arabia in Vienna last month, sparking the current price war.

In response to that refusal, the Kingdom increased production and lowered its selling prices. On Sunday, Saudi Aramco, which has pushed output to a record 12.3 million barrels per day, is scheduled to announce its “official selling prices” (OSP) for the month of May, expected to show a continuation of the deep levels of discount to attract customers, especially in Asia, in the battle for global market share. 

Brent crude continued its rollercoaster ride on global markets on Friday, dipping nearly 5 percent before hitting a high of 17.5 percent up at $34.91, before paring gains to about $33.

The options for the producers at Monday’s meeting are limited, in the face of an unprecedented drop in global oil demand. By some estimates, more than 20 million barrels of daily demand was lost last month, the biggest ever contraction in oil history.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, which between them produce around 23 million barrels per day, are unlikely to be willing to take all the pain of bigger cuts without an offer from the Americans.

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that he expected between 10 million and 15 million barrels of oil to be taken out of supply, but he did not specify where this would come from. Meetings were expected to take place at the White House with oil industry executives and policymakers on Friday.

Daniel Yergin, Pulitzer Prize-winning oil expert, said: “The ‘when,’ ‘how’ and ‘who’ of the potential deal remain unclear. And the larger the universe of players the more difficult it will be to implement an agreement.”

OPEC+ consists of the 11 OPEC members, led by Saudi Arabia, plus 10 non-OPEC producers, of which Russia is by far the biggest.

The involvement of the US in the Monday meeting is also unclear. America is not an OPEC member, but US oil executives have attended OPEC deliberations in the past. American participation in any new rounds of output cuts will be constrained by the fact that the US oil industry is made up of private companies — as opposed to state-directed corporations — whose interests diverge.

While big players including Exxon Mobil and Chevron might be willing to take some advice from the White House, the smaller companies in the Texas shale fields are more focused on the immediate financial repercussions of the past month’s volatility.

Topics: Oil Saudi Arabia Russia OPEC+

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
It was Russia, not Saudi Arabia, that pulled out of OPEC+ deal: Saudi ministers

Latest updates

LIVE: The world continues to bear the loss of human lives amid coronavirus pandemic
Local newspapers are facing their own coronavirus crisis
Virtual oil summit planned amid ongoing market volatility
Coronavirus puts clutch of countries in junk rating danger zone
China bank overhaul frees up $56bn for virus-hit economy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.