Gulf Air says transit open again via Bahrain for international travelers

Transit passengers can now pass through Bahrain, the airlines said on Twitter. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
  • Entry to the country is limited to Bahrainis and other residents during the coronavirus pandemic
DUBAI: Transit through Bahrain International Airport is open again for international travelers, Manama-based Gulf Air said on Saturday, though entry to the country is limited to Bahrainis and other residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In compliance with the new regulations issued by the Bahrain Civil Aviation Authority, we are welcoming back transit passengers through Bahrain International Airport. Arrival into Bahrain remains restricted to nationals and residents,” the airline said on Twitter.

Abu Dhabi extends ban on events, wedding parties

Abu Dhabi extends ban on events, wedding parties

  • Abu Dhabi has announced on March 19 the temporary suspension of all events, nightclubs and wedding parties
DUBAI: Bans on all events and wedding parties in Abu Dhabi will be extended until further notice, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

Abu Dhabi has also extended the suspension of tour services and activities linked to sea cruises, desert camps and safaris as well as floating restaurants until further notice.

Abu Dhabi has announced on March 19 the temporary suspension of all events, nightclubs and wedding parties, as part of the country’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Routine checks and inspections will be carried out in all hotel and tourism facilities, nightclubs and floating restaurants, the government said. Those who violate the instructions will be subject to legal measures.

The UAE announced 240 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,264.

The health ministry also announced the death of a 51-year-old Asian man who had underlying health problems, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to nine.

