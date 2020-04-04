Gulf Air says transit open again via Bahrain for international travelers

Abu Dhabi extends ban on events, wedding parties

DUBAI: Bans on all events and wedding parties in Abu Dhabi will be extended until further notice, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

Abu Dhabi has also extended the suspension of tour services and activities linked to sea cruises, desert camps and safaris as well as floating restaurants until further notice.

Abu Dhabi has announced on March 19 the temporary suspension of all events, nightclubs and wedding parties, as part of the country’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Routine checks and inspections will be carried out in all hotel and tourism facilities, nightclubs and floating restaurants, the government said. Those who violate the instructions will be subject to legal measures.

The UAE announced 240 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,264.

The health ministry also announced the death of a 51-year-old Asian man who had underlying health problems, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to nine.