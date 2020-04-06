You are here

  Dubai's Emaar chief takes 100% pay cut amid COVID-19 crisis lockdown

Dubai’s Emaar chief takes 100% pay cut amid COVID-19 crisis lockdown

Emaar CEO, Mohamed Ali Alabbar, has agreed to take a 100% pay cut, telling staff he is confident the COVID-19 crisis will pass. (File/AFP)
  • The senior management will see a 50% reduction in salaries
  • Those on low grades will not see any reduction in their pay at this stage
DUBAI: The chairman of the property developer Emaar has told staff he will take a 100 percent pay cut during the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email sent to all 6,600 employees, Mohamed Ali Alabbar explained that a new company-wide salary structure was being introduced from April 1,  across all levels until further notice as the company took strict measures to protect staff and “secure the continuity of our business.”

Under the new salary structure the chairman will take a 100 percent cut, senior management (grade 13-19), will see a 50 percent reduction, and middle management salaries (grade7-8) will be cut by 40 percent.

Junior staff (grade 4-6) will see a 30 percent reduction in their pay packets, but support staff (grade 3 and below) who are working full time during this period will still receive 100 percent of their wages.

The email sent to the 6,600 Emaar staff

Those working in the hospitality sector who are currently not working will retain their accommodation and medical insurance and will also receive 15 percent of their wages, while “other entities” will get 60 percent of their salaries.

Alabbar said he was practicing social distancing and said he often found himself reflecting on the “radical changes that are forcibly taking place in our lives without us knowing when it is coming to an end.”

He said he remained optimistic, saying that despite the spread of COVID-19 that has disrupted everyone’s lives, “I still believe that this too shall pass.”

He said he was confident “that this is only a temporary phase.”

Lebanese banks set 2,600 pounds to dollar rate for small accounts

Updated 06 April 2020
Reuters

Lebanese banks set 2,600 pounds to dollar rate for small accounts

  • A senior banking source said this rate would be fixed
Updated 06 April 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanese banks are to apply an exchange rate of 2,600 pounds per dollar for withdrawals from small accounts of up to 5 million Lebanese pounds, a central bank source said on Monday, in the implementation of a new circular issued on Friday.
Lebanon is still applying an official peg of 1,507.5 pounds to the dollar for bank transactions and critical imports, the governor said on Friday.
But the circular issued on Friday said deposits of $3,000 or less could be withdrawn in Lebanese pounds at a “market” rate, allowing small depositors to cash out despite tight banking controls. It also allowed for the paying out of deposits of 5 million Lebanese pounds or less.
A senior banking source said this rate would be fixed on a weekly basis and had this week been fixed at the 2,600 rate.

Topics: Coronavirus

