UAE central bank frees up more cash to boost economy amid coronavirus pandemic

The UAE central bank’s latest move to boost liquidity adds another Dh61 billion to the Emirate’s economy. (WAM)
Updated 06 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE government is freeing up more cash to boost the local economy after it cut by half the reserve requirement for demand deposits, giving local lenders a wider latitude in managing their money amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new reserve requirement for demand deposits for all banks, one of the monetary tools used to control liquidity in the financial system, which was lowered to seven percent from 14 percent will resulted into an additional Dh61 billion in the economy, the Central Bank of the UAE said.

The additional liquidity can be “be used to support banks’ lending to the UAE economy and their liquidity management,” the central monetary agency said.

The UAE central bank likewise extended the duration of the Dh100 billion Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) for affected retail and corporate customers, and also made other enhancements to the scheme announced last month.

Banks and finance companies participating in the TESS program will be able to extend to their customers’ deferrals of principal and interest as well as zero-cost funding facility until December 31, 2020, and were also allowed to move their capital buffer relief to the end of 2021.

Banks participating in the TESS program will be able to use a third of their current regulatory liquidity buffers, the central bank said.

Monetary authorities also said that the planned implementation of certain Basel III capital standards will be postponed to March 31, 2021 for all banks, “to minimize the operational burden on the financial industry during this challenging period.”

“In collaboration with the two regulatory authorities of Financial Free Zones, FSRA and DFSA, the CBUAE has issued guidance for banks and finance companies on the implementation of the financial reporting standard, IFRS 9. It enables banks and finance companies to employ the flexibility embedded in the framework, while effectively ensuring compliance and consistency.”

FRANKFURT: BMW is following other German carmakers in pumping up its financial liquidity to ride out the coronavirus crisis, its chief executive said Friday, as car sales in the auto-mad nation booked their steepest plunge in almost 30 years in March.
“Circumstances as serious as this can threaten the existence of even a large company,” BMW boss Oliver Zipse said in an interview circulated to staff.
“We have already introduced large-scale measures, in particular to secure our liquidity,” Zipse added, calling the steps an “absolute priority” but without going into details.
High-end competitor Daimler, which builds Mercedes-Benz cars, said Thursday it had agreed a new 12-billion-euro ($13 billion) credit line with banks, “increasing its financial flexibility.”
A hint at the pressure on carmakers came from Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess last week, when he said virus-imposed shutdowns were costing the sprawling 12-brand giant up to two billion euros per week.
Official data showed new registrations of cars on German roads plunging in March to their lowest in almost three decades.
Sales tumbled 38 percent year-on-year to just over 215,100, according to the KBA vehicle licensing authority.
“Necessary health policy measures, like the massive limits on public life, closure of car dealerships and limited ability to work in the licensing offices” had braked the car trade, the VDA carmakers’ federation said.
Domestic demand fell 30 percent, while foreign orders were down 37 percent.
In a quarterly comparison, sales in January-March were down 20 percent year-on-year.
“April is likely to be even more catastrophic,” analysts from consultancy EY predicted.


In European virus epicenter Italy, where lockdown restrictions are even harsher, transport ministry figures released Thursday showed sales collapsing by more than 85 percent year-on-year in March.
At just over 28,300 cars registered, Italian sales were “at a level comparable with the early 1960s, when mass car ownership in our country was just getting started,” experts at car industry research center Promotor commented.
“Forecasts for the coming months call for similar or even worse falls until the crisis is over,” they added.
In Germany, “even if the acute crisis were overcome in summer, the economic and social consequences — massive increase in unemployment, plunges in income, bankruptcies — will continue to squeeze demand strongly,” EY predicted.
Ratings agency Moody’s expects the global auto market to contract 14 percent in 2020.
Up to 100,000 of the roughly 800,000 jobs in Germany’s massive auto sector could be at risk, according to recent estimate from University of St. Gallen expert Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer.
To weather the impact of the coronavirus restrictions, major manufacturers like Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler and BMW have closed factories and placed tens of thousands of workers on government-funded shorter hours schemes.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said this week that restrictions on public life would be extended to at least April 19, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people and the closure of many businesses such as restaurants.
