Singapore unveils $3.5 billion in economic spending to combat coronavirus

Singapore’s overall budget deficit for financial year 2020 is expected to increase to S$44.3 billion, or 8.9 percent of GDP, as economic spending is boosted to combat the effects of coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 06 April 2020
Reuters

  • ‘This is an unprecedented budget for extraordinary times’
  • Singapore’s overall budget deficit for financial year 2020 is expected to increase to S$44.3 billion, or 8.9 percent of GDP
SINGAPORE: Singapore announced S$5.1 billion ($3.55 billion) in additional economic spending such as wage support, waiver of levies and one-off payments to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is an unprecedented budget for extraordinary times,” Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat told parliament on Monday, just over a week after the city-state unveiled more than $30 billion in new support measures as it braces for its worst recession.
On Friday, Singapore said it will close schools and most workplaces for a month as part of stricter measures to curb a recent jump in coronavirus infections. Singapore has reported a total of 1,309 infections and six deaths from the coronavirus.
Heng said the new measures unveiled in the third budget will increase the total spending on coronavirus relief to S$59.9 billion or 12 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). He said Singapore will draw an additional S$4 billion from its past reserves to fund the new measures.
“The situation remains highly fluid and uncertain. The government stands ready to provide further support should it become necessary,” Heng said.
Heng said Singapore’s overall budget deficit for financial year 2020 is expected to increase to S$44.3 billion, or 8.9 percent of GDP.

Etihad to test new airport medical monitoring technology amid coronavirus crisis

Arab News

Etihad to test new airport medical monitoring technology amid coronavirus crisis

  • The technology can monitor a person’s temperature, heart and respiratory rate on the spot
  • Trial runs for the new monitoring system will begin at the end of April until the next month at the airline’s hub airport in Abu Dhabi
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways is testing new technology that will allow airport facilities – including check-in kiosk, immigration gate, and baggage drop counter – to detect travelers with medical conditions, the airlines said in a statement.
The technology, which was developed by Australian technology firm Elenium Automation, can monitor a person’s temperature, heart and respiratory rate on the spot, according to the statement.
“The system would screen every individual, including multiple people on the same booking. The technology can also be retrofitted into any airport kiosk or bag drop or installed as a desktop system at a passenger processing point such as an immigration desk,” Elenium’s CEO Aaron Hornlimann explained.
If a person is found to be at risk, the airport facility will automatically suspend the process and alert a staff to take further necessary actions.
Trial runs for the new monitoring system will begin at the end of April until the next month at the airline’s hub airport in Abu Dhabi.

