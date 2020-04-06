You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines reports 11 more deaths, 414 new coronavirus infections

Philippines reports 11 more deaths, 414 new coronavirus infections

A man on a pedicab drives past a spray of disinfectants during an enhanced community quarantine in Manila, Philippines on Friday, April 3, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4u37b

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines reports 11 more deaths, 414 new coronavirus infections

  • Total deaths in the Philippines had reached 163 and cases rose to 3,660
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA, April 6 : The Philippines’ Health Ministry on Monday reported 11 additional deaths and 414 new infections from of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths in the Philippines had reached 163 and cases rose to 3,660, while 73 patients had recovered.

Topics: China Coronavirus Coronavirus Philippines

Related

Business & Economy
Philippine airline operators ask for government support over coronavirus, say survival at stake
World
Philippines coronavirus testing to be stepped up soon: WHO

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases

Updated 3 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases

  • Health official Achmad Yurianto said that 11 deaths had been recorded, taking the total to 209
Updated 3 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
JAKARTA: Indonesia on Monday confirmed 218 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily jump since the first cases were announced a month ago, taking the total number of infections to 2,491, a Health Ministry official said.
Achmad Yurianto, the official, said that 11 deaths had been recorded, taking the total to 209, while 192 people had recovered.

Latest updates

Philippines reports 11 more deaths, 414 new coronavirus infections
Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases
Season review: Despite slickness, ennui sets in as ‘Money Heist’ season 4 streams
Rockets hit near site of foreign oil firms, state-run companies in Iraq’s Basra
Lebanese banks set 2,600 pounds to dollar rate for small accounts -c.bank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.