Philippines reports 11 more deaths, 414 new coronavirus infections

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases

Health official Achmad Yurianto said that 11 deaths had been recorded, taking the total to 209

Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Monday confirmed 218 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily jump since the first cases were announced a month ago, taking the total number of infections to 2,491, a Health Ministry official said.

Achmad Yurianto, the official, said that 11 deaths had been recorded, taking the total to 209, while 192 people had recovered.