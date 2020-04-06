You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan deploys heavy security on anniversary of mass march

Sudan deploys heavy security on anniversary of mass march

Members of Sudan’s security forces patrol in Khartoum. (File photo: AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cg3dn

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Sudan deploys heavy security on anniversary of mass march

  • Security deployment comes as Sudan marks a year since protesters gathered outside the military building in Khartoum
  • The street pressure prompted the country’s military command to remove Bashir on April 11
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces blocked roads leading to the army headquarters in the capital, an AFP correspondent said Monday, the scene of mass protests against deposed leader Omar Al-Bashir last year.
The heavy security deployment comes as Sudan marks a year since tens of thousands of protesters gathered in a sprawling sit-in outside the military building in Khartoum to demand Bashir’s ouster.
The street pressure prompted the country’s military command to remove the veteran leader on April 11 last year, ending his 30-year rule.
On Sunday, local media reported rumors of a “coup” plot against the transitional government which came to power months after Bashir’s removal.
Sudan’s military denied the claims.
“There is no indications or suspicions of a coup among the armed forces,” said army spokesman Amer Mohamed Al-Hassan.
Soldiers and armored vehicles were stationed around the military headquarters, while surrounding streets were closed with concrete blocks and barbed wire, an AFP correspondent reported.
Government spokesman Faisal Salih said on state television that the cabinet held an emergency meeting over reports of “movements” by members of Bashir’s defunct National Congress Party.
The protest camp calling for Bashir’s resignation remained for weeks after his ouster, demanding a transition to civilian rule.
It was dispersed on June 3 by armed men in military fatigues, with scores killed and wounded in the ensuing days-long crackdown.
Doctors linked to the protest movement have said at least 128 people died in the violence. Authorities gave a lower death toll of at least 87 and denied ordering the sit-in dispersal.
In August, military generals and protest leaders signed a deal putting a civilian-majority ruling body in charge of steering the country through a three-year transitional period.

Topics: Sudan Security Anniversary

Related

Special
World
Three Sudanese arrested over French ‘terror’ stabbing

Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 3,739: health ministry

Updated 06 April 2020
Reuters

Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 3,739: health ministry

  • Number of people infected by coranavirus in the country has reached 60,500
Updated 06 April 2020
Reuters

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 3,739, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Monday.
The total number of people infected by coranavirus in the country has reached 60,500, he said.

Topics: Iran China Coronavirus Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Iran escaped prisoners back in jail amid coronavirus epidemic
Middle-East
COVID-19 crisis leaves millions of Iranians unemployed, charity pledges aid

Latest updates

Sudan deploys heavy security on anniversary of mass march
Mumbai hospital shut after surge in coronavirus cases among staff
Pakistan braced for double blow of coronavirus outbreak
Pakistan police clash with doctors protesting lack of coronavirus protection gear
HSBC Hong Kong shareholders mull legal action over dividend suspension

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.