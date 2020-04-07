You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai extends closure of commercial activities until April 18

Dubai extends closure of commercial activities until April 18

Dubai announced a two-week lockdown starting on April 4 at 8 p.m. to disinfect the emirate and contain the coronavirus. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2jjfx

Updated 07 April 2020
Reuters

Dubai extends closure of commercial activities until April 18

  • During this period, sectors exempted from the lockdown will operate as usual, the statement said
Updated 07 April 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai, the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates, has extended the closure of commercial activities until April 18 as part of efforts to contain coronavirus, the Dubai Economic Department said in a statement on Twitter.
During this period, sectors exempted from the lockdown will operate as usual, the statement said.
Dubai announced a two-week lockdown starting on April 4 at 8 p.m. (1600 GMT) to disinfect the emirate and contain the coronavirus.

Topics: Dubai UAE Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Dubai residents to get free bus rides, 50% discount on taxi fares
Middle-East
Dubai says essential trips during curfew hours require permit

UAE’s Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emergency ventilators

Updated 13 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emergency ventilators

Updated 13 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Researchers at Khalifa University’s Healthcare Engineering Innovation Centre, HEIC, are developing emergency ventilators in response to the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency WAM reported on Monday. 
Researchers at the university developed a working prototype and are now engineering the production plant to produce the ventilators at scale to meet rising local and global demands, WAM reported, citing a press release from the university.
The team is working in response to the global need for increased ventilator manufacturing capacity due to COVID-19.

(WAM)


According to the World Health Organisation, WHO, around 80 percent of people with Covid-19 recover without needing hospital treatment, but one person in six becomes seriously ill and can develop pneumonia, which may require ventilator treatment. 
“The number of intensive care beds and mechanical ventilators in hospitals is a fraction of what may be needed in the coming weeks as the situation develops worldwide,” Cesare Stefanini, Professor of Biomedical Engineering and Director of HEIC said.
The professor says that his team aims to develop a working prototype in less than two weeks.

Topics: Coronavirus

Latest updates

UAE-led research recommends low risk cancer patients delay surgery amid COVID-19 crisis
UAE’s Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emergency ventilators
Italian tenor Bocelli to sing on Easter from empty Milan Cathedral
UK PM Johnson stable overnight and in good spirits: spokesman
FOCUS: EUROZONE RESPONSE TO CORONA CRISIS

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.