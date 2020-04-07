You are here

UNICEF delivers supplies for Lebanon's coronavirus frontliners

Lebanon has 541 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to data being monitored by Johns Hopkins University. (AFP)
Updated 07 April 2020
Arab News

UNICEF delivers supplies for Lebanon's coronavirus frontliners

Updated 07 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UN’s humanitarian agency for children has procured and delivered medical supplies for Lebanon’s frontline healthcare workers as well as residents who are at risk of contracting the highly communicable coronavirus.

UNICEF’s shipment of medical supplies, delivered to 194 primary healthcare centers in the country, includes 650,000 pairs of gloves, 830,000 surgical masks, 34,000 N95 respirator masks, 26,750 gowns and 3,000 infra-red thermometers.

Lebanon has 541 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to data being monitored by Johns Hopkins University.

UNICEF likewise provided detergent, soap and bleach to 260 social development centers and 1,200 public schools, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported, and more supplies will be delivered in the coming weeks.

“This pandemic is increasing pressure on governments all over the world and while the speed and scale of the outbreak is posing countless challenges, UNICEF continues to employ every effort to ensure the safeguarding of children and their families in Lebanon,” said Yukie Mokuo, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon. “We must continue to protect and support frontline healthcare workers and ensure that UNICEF support reaches those in need as quickly as possible.”

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon UNICEF

Kuwait locks down two districts, extends public holiday over coronavirus

Updated 47 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Kuwait locks down two districts, extends public holiday over coronavirus

  • Interior minister urged people to stay indoors even during non-curfew hours
Updated 47 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Kuwait placed a full lockdown on two densely-populated districts and extended a public holiday by two weeks until April 26 as precautionary measures against the coronavirus, the cabinet said on Monday.
It also extended its partial curfew by two hours in the morning to run from 5 p.m. until 6 a.m. effective Monday until further notice. The interior minister urged people to stay indoors even during non-curfew hours.
The Gulf Arab country has recorded 665 cases of the new coronavirus and one death so far.
It declared a two-week public holiday from March 12 except for entities providing essential services, which has since been extended.
On Monday, the cabinet said all ministries and government institutions would now remain on holiday until April 26.
The two districts to be put under a two-week “complete isolation” are Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Mahboula, two heavily populated areas where poorer expatriate workers live.
“The decision to isolate (the two area areas) is in order to test everyone in there and treat them so it does not impact other areas,” the state news agency KUNA reported the interior minister as saying.
Countries of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have recorded almost 8,000 cases of infection and 60 deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus Kuwait

