UNICEF delivers supplies for Lebanon’s coronavirus frontliners

DUBAI: The UN’s humanitarian agency for children has procured and delivered medical supplies for Lebanon’s frontline healthcare workers as well as residents who are at risk of contracting the highly communicable coronavirus.

UNICEF’s shipment of medical supplies, delivered to 194 primary healthcare centers in the country, includes 650,000 pairs of gloves, 830,000 surgical masks, 34,000 N95 respirator masks, 26,750 gowns and 3,000 infra-red thermometers.

Lebanon has 541 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to data being monitored by Johns Hopkins University.

UNICEF likewise provided detergent, soap and bleach to 260 social development centers and 1,200 public schools, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported, and more supplies will be delivered in the coming weeks.

“This pandemic is increasing pressure on governments all over the world and while the speed and scale of the outbreak is posing countless challenges, UNICEF continues to employ every effort to ensure the safeguarding of children and their families in Lebanon,” said Yukie Mokuo, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon. “We must continue to protect and support frontline healthcare workers and ensure that UNICEF support reaches those in need as quickly as possible.”