UAE capable of innovative solutions for learning continuity: Sheikh Abdullah

DUBAI: The UAE has a competent core of educational experts, capable of innovative solutions to ensure the continuity of learning for students after earlier moves to forward the spring break and shut schools as precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

“The UAE boasts qualified cadres at the federal and local levels who are capable of coming up with innovative solutions to ensure a successful national development drive,” according to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, in a report by state news agency WAM.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the significant efforts exerted across the education sector, both general and higher, in order to ensure an uninterrupted learning process despite the current circumstances and trying times, stressing that education will remain the cornerstone of development and progress for all countries of the world.

“Since its establishment, the UAE has strongly been believing in the importance of education. Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan was keen to ensure that all students at various levels, including general and higher stages, are provided with the right environment to learn and progress,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

Sheikh Abdullah also highlighted the importance of exploring the future while addressing the current challenges.

“The UAE was and will continue to be one of the pioneering countries diligently and thoughtfully seeking to deliver the future,” he said.

Sheikh Abdullah recently presided over three virtual meetings of the education and human resources council to review the efforts made at the country level to ensure continuity of learning under the current circumstances the country is going through.