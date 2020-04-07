You are here

  UAE capable of innovative solutions for learning continuity: Sheikh Abdullah

UAE capable of innovative solutions for learning continuity: Sheikh Abdullah

Above, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council. (WAM)
DUBAI: The UAE has a competent core of educational experts, capable of innovative solutions to ensure the continuity of learning for students after earlier moves to forward the spring break and shut schools as precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

“The UAE boasts qualified cadres at the federal and local levels who are capable of coming up with innovative solutions to ensure a successful national development drive,” according to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, in a report by state news agency WAM.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the significant efforts exerted across the education sector, both general and higher, in order to ensure an uninterrupted learning process despite the current circumstances and trying times, stressing that education will remain the cornerstone of development and progress for all countries of the world.

“Since its establishment, the UAE has strongly been believing in the importance of education. Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan was keen to ensure that all students at various levels, including general and higher stages, are provided with the right environment to learn and progress,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

“The UAE boasts qualified cadres and distinguished squads at the federal and local levels who are able to find innovative solutions to ensure national development,” he noted.

Sheikh Abdullah also highlighted the importance of exploring the future while addressing the current challenges.

“The UAE was and will continue to be one of the pioneering countries diligently and thoughtfully seeking to deliver the future,” he said.

Sheikh Abdullah recently presided over three virtual meetings of the education and human resources council to review the efforts made at the country level to ensure continuity of learning under the current circumstances the country is going through.

Topics: Education UAE

Lebanese students stranded in Egypt await repatriation

Updated 07 April 2020
Arab News

Lebanese students stranded in Egypt await repatriation

Updated 07 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Stranded Lebanese students in Egypt because travel restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus have called on their government to facilitate their return home, more than a month after graduating from their courses.

The students, who finished their doctorate degrees at Alexandria University, stressed that their situation was very difficult and critical, and that there were no financial transfers from Lebanon, not to mention the dire health situation in Egypt, Lebanese news agency National News Agency reported.

“There are about 260 students and expatriates who want to return to Lebanon, and the embassy has completed all necessary procedures for their return,” a statement by the students said, in preparation for a repatriation flight being arranged the foreign ministry officials.

All the information requested by the Lebanese consulate have been complied with, they said, and that they had ensured self-quarantine places upon their return to Lebanon.

“There is real fear that the first stage of expatriates’ repatriation will not include us, and therefore we will have to stay in Egypt for another month,” the statement added.

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon Egypt

