Saudi Arabia’s aid agency carries out projects worth $4.3bn around world

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has carried out 1,255 projects worth $4.368 billion throughout the world.
The initiatives have been carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners since the inception of the center in May 2015 through to March this year.
Yemen topped the list of beneficiary countries with a 68.45 percent stake of the total projects. It was followed by Palestine with 8.18 percent, Syria (6.61 percent) and Somalia (4.39 percent).
In Yemen, KSRelief has delivered 453 projects worth $2.990 billion, working alongside 80 partners, including 204 initiatives in the health sector, 79 in food security, 27 involving water and environmental sanitation, and 26 in the field of support and coordination of humanitarian operations.
In Palestine, the center carried out 84 projects for the poor and needy at a cost of $357 million in cooperation with 17 partners. Together with 40 partners, the center also implemented 211 projects in Syria worth $288 million.