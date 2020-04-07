You are here

date 2020-04-07

Saudi Arabia's aid agency carries out projects worth $4.3bn around world

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency carries out projects worth $4.3bn around world

  • Saudi Arabia has delivered 453 projects worth $2.990 billion in Yemen
  • Saudi aid center carried out 84 projects for the poor and needy at a cost of $357 million in Palestine
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has carried out 1,255 projects worth $4.368 billion throughout the world.
The initiatives have been carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners since the inception of the center in May 2015 through to March this year.
Yemen topped the list of beneficiary countries with a 68.45 percent stake of the total projects. It was followed by Palestine with 8.18 percent, Syria (6.61 percent) and Somalia (4.39 percent).
In Yemen, KSRelief has delivered 453 projects worth $2.990 billion, working alongside 80 partners, including 204 initiatives in the health sector, 79 in food security, 27 involving water and environmental sanitation, and 26 in the field of support and coordination of humanitarian operations.
In Palestine, the center carried out 84 projects for the poor and needy at a cost of $357 million in cooperation with 17 partners. Together with 40 partners, the center also implemented 211 projects in Syria worth $288 million.

 

Saudi Arabia suspends prison sentences in debt cases

Saudi Arabia suspends prison sentences in debt cases

  • As part of efforts to slow spread of coronavirus, King Salman orders temporary release of debtors already in jail
  • Orders granting visitation rights to separated parents also put on hold for duration of COVID-19 crisis
RIYADH: As part of the efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Saudi Arabia has called a temporary halt to prison sentences for individuals convicted in private cases involving unpaid debts.

King Salman on Tuesday ordered that the implementation of final judgments and orders in such cases be suspended. He also ordered the immediate, temporary release of prisoners already serving time for debt-related convictions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In addition, the king suspended all orders and judgments granting an estranged parent child-visitation rights.

The orders will remain in force until the authorities announce that the pandemic no longer poses a threat to public health.

Walid Al-Samaani, the justice minister and president of the Supreme Judicial Council, thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the decisions. He said that they are part of the efforts being made by the government to ensure the safety of everyone in the Kingdom, and reflect the fact that public health is the main priority at this time.

The orders were implemented immediately. Legal and prison authorities have been notified and told to take all necessary action. All those affected by the suspension of parental visitation rights were notified by text message.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

