Craving karak? Get your sweet tea fix at home with this guide

DUBAI: Are you missing your cup of karak tea while you self-isolate at home? Here is an easy way to do it yourself. If you usually drink it with friends, then you can share the recipe with them and enjoy it together on a video call.

Step one:







(Shutterstock)



Add three cups of water to a pot and let it boil for 10 minutes.

Step two:







(Shutterstock)



Add three bags of black tea to a pot and let it boil for five minutes then remove the tea bags.

Step three:







(Shutterstock)



Add three fourths of a cup of condensed milk or evaporated milk to the pot. Stir it, then wait for five minutes. Condensed milk is sweet, while evaporated milk is unsweetened, so you can choose whichever you prefer.

Step four:







(Shutterstock)



Once the milk starts to boil, add a teaspoon of ground cinnamon, two teaspoons of sugar and two cardamom pods and stir well.

You can adjust the level of sweetness according to your preference.

Then sit back, relax and enjoy your home-brewed cup of karak!