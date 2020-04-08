You are here

Craving karak? Get your sweet tea fix at home with this guide

Here is an easy way to do it yourself. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: Are you missing your cup of karak tea while you self-isolate at home? Here is an easy way to do it yourself. If you usually drink it with friends, then you can share the recipe with them and enjoy it together on a video call. 

Step one: 




(Shutterstock)

Add three cups of water to a pot and let it boil for 10 minutes. 

Step two:




(Shutterstock)

Add three bags of black tea to a pot and let it boil for five minutes then remove the tea bags. 

Step three:




(Shutterstock)

Add three fourths of a cup of condensed milk or evaporated milk to the pot. Stir it, then wait for five minutes. Condensed milk is sweet, while evaporated milk is unsweetened, so you can choose whichever you prefer.

Step four:




(Shutterstock)

Once the milk starts to boil, add a teaspoon of ground cinnamon, two teaspoons of sugar and two cardamom pods and stir well. 

You can adjust the level of sweetness according to your preference. 

Then sit back, relax and enjoy your home-brewed cup of karak!

Emirates Literature Foundation goes digital, unveils lineup of author talks online

Dr. Jane Goodall speaking at the 2020 Emirates Literature Festival. (Instagram)
DUBAI: Following in the footsteps of the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s AlSerkal Avenue, the Emirates Literature Foundation is the latest cultural institution to go digital.

This week, the foundation will debut its online content to the world, which will feature a limited series of panel discussions from the 2020 edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature — exciting news  for those who missed the opportunity to attend in February. 

To attend the virtual panel talks, the public can log on to the elfdubai.org website or subscribe to the EmiratesLitFest YouTube channel to see explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes and mountaineer Sir Chris Bonington in discussion. The panel will be the first session revealed, with one new session recordings released on a weekly basis.

Other panel discussions people can look forward to include discussions with famed authors such as Jane Goodall, Fatima Bhutto, Tayari Jones and more.

The cultural institution will also be sharing book recommendations and a curated list of resources for literary entertainment.

