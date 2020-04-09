You are here

  • Home
  • Khamenei: Mass Ramadan events in Iran may stop over virus

Khamenei: Mass Ramadan events in Iran may stop over virus

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that in the absence of public gatherings, ‘we should create the same senses in our lonesomeness.’ (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zsmtk

Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Khamenei: Mass Ramadan events in Iran may stop over virus

  • Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei makes comment in a televised address
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s supreme leader suggested Thursday that mass gatherings in the Islamic Republic may be barred through the holy Muslim fasting month Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comment in a televised address as Iran tries to restart its economic activity while suffering one of the world’s worst outbreaks.
“In the absence of public gatherings in the Ramadan month including praying, speeches and so on, that we are this year are deprived of them, we should create the same senses in our lonesomeness,” Khamenei said.
Ramadan is set to begin in late April and last through most of May. Public officials had not yet discussed plans for the holy month, which sees the Muslim faithful fast from dawn until sunset.

Topics: Iran Ramadan Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Iran’s Rouhani urges IMF to give Tehran $5 billion coronavirus loan
Middle-East
Iran ‘hides 500,000 virus cases,’ says member country’s anti-virus taskforce

Oman’s armed forces give logistical support to coronavirus shelters

Updated 57 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Oman’s armed forces give logistical support to coronavirus shelters

  • Authorities set up the shelters to curb the spread of coronavirus
  • Oman will ban movement into and out of the capital Muscat from April 10
Updated 57 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman’s armed forces helped transport several supplies to the country’s COVID-19 shelters in Muscat, state news agency ONA reported.
Authorities set up the shelters to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Oman will ban movement into and out of the capital Muscat from April 10 until April 22, the high committee for combating the coronavirus outbreak said in a tweet on Wednesday.
Authorities have reported the first COVID-19 death on March 31, a 72-year-old Omani man.
The Sultanate has reported 457 infections, two deaths and 72 recoveries.

Topics: Oman Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Oman warns private sector to prepare for conditions to deteriorate as coronavirus hits global economy  
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: The world stands in solidarity in fight against coronavirus spread

Latest updates

Space station crew blast off despite virus-hit build up
Pakistan shoots down Indian drone as Kashmir tensions rise
Khamenei: Mass Ramadan events in Iran may stop over virus
Reclaiming what was lost: Nostalgia in Arab art
Russia’s coronavirus case tally surpasses 10,000 after record daily rise

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.