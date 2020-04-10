You are here

Vatican’s Easter rituals go ‘virtual’ as Italy battles coronavirus outbreak

Pope Francis arriving to preside over a moment of prayer on the sagrato of St Peter’s Basilica to conclude with the pontiff giving the Urbi et Orbi blessing, on March 27 at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. (AFP)
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Holy Week rituals observed at the Vatican will not be open to public for the first time in history
  • Millions of Christians around the world expected to follow the rituals via online streaming
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: This year, for the first time since the age of the catacombs when Christians had to hide from the Romans, none of the rituals of Catholic Easter normally attended by thousands in the Vatican are open to the public due to the coronavirus threat.

In 2000 years, neither wars nor Nazi occupation, nor plague or any other kind of hardship, have stopped the Pope from celebrating the rituals of the Passion of Christ surrounded by crowds congregating in Rome from every continent.

But that is not an option for Pope Francis in 2020, when humanity is under threat from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year there will be no crowds in St. Peter’s Basilica, no procession with olive branches on Palm Sunday in St. Peter’s Square, no Via Crucis (Stations of the Cross) at the Colosseum with thousands of people around Rome’s most famous landmark watching the Pope carry the cross on Good Friday.

Those who want to join the Roman pontiff and pray during Easter will have no other option but to watch him on television or via the Internet.

Throughout Italy — where no mass has been celebrated in churches since the end of February to avoid people congregating in churches — all the Holy Week processions have been forbidden by the authorities.

In those situations maintaining social distancing is not an option, so the church accepted a never-before-enacted limitation of its activities even during the busiest churchgoing time of the year.

The Pope is locked in the Vatican, where seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported among priests working for the Roman Curia, the heart of the microstate that 1.3 billion Catholics look to worldwide.




Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square before the lockdown began. (AFP)

One of the infected is a clergyman living in the Casa Santa Marta, the same motel-style guest house where the pontiff has set up his personal residence, refusing to move into the luxurious papal palace after being elected to succeed Pope Benedict XVI in March 2013.

About 30 people live at the residence, and it was not expected that one of them would become ill because their circle of contacts was so small.

Even Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, who officially serves as the vicar general of the Diocese of Rome on behalf of the Argentine-born pontiff, contracted the virus and had to be hospitalized.

Pope Francis, 83, is considered at high risk of infection. He has only one lung (the other one was surgically removed after an infection when he was young) and he would be exposed to serious danger if he catches the virus.

This is why he has already been tested twice to make sure that he has not caught the virus.

Pope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday Mass at the Vatican. He was inside St. Peter’s Basilica and not outside as usual, in the huge square formed by the Bernini colonnade usually filled every year at this time with at least 100,000 enthusiastic pilgrims waving olive branches.

Wearing his red robe and holding a palm, the Pope said mass from the Altar of the Chair, at the back of the basilica, with only five collaborators helping him with the ritual in an almost empty (only a cardinal and five  churchgoers were admitted) building, believed to be the biggest church in the world.

CHRISTIANS IN MENA

Egypt - 4,440,000 (4.7%)

Lebanon - 1,740,000 (38.4%)

Syria -1,260,000 (5.2%)

Iraq - 320,000 (<1%)

Source: Pew Research Center (projections for 2020)

Even the Sistine Chapel choir had its singers, wearing traditional purple robes, operating on reduced numbers to make sure social distancing was enforced.

So begins a very unusual Holy Week, celebrated behind closed doors and without the thousands of faithful who usually flood the Roman streets. The liturgies will only be followed via streaming.

To replace the lack of physical closeness, the Pope has increased his Internet appearances. Now, for example, he live-streams his private daily Mass at 7:00 a.m. in Casa Santa Marta.

He has not canceled any weekly appointments with pilgrims, such as the general audiences on Wednesdays or the Angelus prayer on Sundays, but conducts them via streaming.

“Pope Francis knows extremely well that a shepherd always has to be close to his flock, especially when the hardship is bitter,” Archbishop Claudio Maria Celli, president of the Pontifical Council for Social Communications, Vatican City, told Arab News.

“And he understands the value of the new technologies,” Celli added. “He sometimes criticizes the abuse of social media, but with the COVID-19 outbreak he decided to use it to keep in touch with the faithful worldwide so that they know that no matter what their shepherd is with them, even in topical moments of their faith as the Holy Week and Easter.”




Pope Francis this week during a live broadcast in the library of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, during the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AFP)

Celli is the clergyman who persuaded the Pope to open a Twitter account. “Instead of picking up palm branches on Palm Sunday, this year Catholics are being asked to grab their iPads,” he said.

Last week Pope Francis stood alone in the vast Saint Peter’s Square to bless Catholics around the world suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic, urging people to ease their fears through faith.

“Thick darkness has gathered over our squares, our streets and our cities; it has taken over our lives, filling everything with a deafening silence and a distressing void, that stops everything as it passes by,” he said.

In a historic first, the Pope performed the rarely recited “Urbi et Orbi” blessing from the steps of the basilica to an empty square, addressing those in lockdown across the globe via television, radio and social media.

The blessing — which translates as “To the City (Rome) and the World” — is usually given on just three occasions: when a new Pope is elected, and each year at Christmas and Easter. This blessing offers a plenary indulgence on every sin committed for those who receive it.




Visitors wait for Pope Francis to appear at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican before the lockdown began. (AFP)

He described the coronavirus “tempest,” which he said had put everybody “in the same boat,” and called for people to “reawaken and put into practice that solidarity and hope capable of giving strength, support and meaning to these hours when everything seems to be floundering.”

Earlier this month, when the Italian capital was already in lockdown, Pope Francis made a solitary pilgrimage to two of the city’s churches.

At one, he borrowed a crucifix believed to have saved Rome from plague in the 16th century. That crucifix was placed in front of Saint Peter’s.

Pope Francis’s schedule for Holy Week is now composed of the digital celebration of Mass of the Lord’s Supper on April 9; the celebration of the Passion of the Lord on Good Friday, April 10, and the traditional Via Crucis, which this year will take place at night in front of St. Peter’s Square and not at the Colosseum.

On Saturday, April 11, the Pope will celebrate the Easter Vigil Mass, and on Easter Sunday he will celebrate Mass at 11:00 a.m., after which he will offer the Urbi et Orbi blessing. The rituals will be streamed live from St. Peter’s Basilica.

“This way, that enormous church will not be as empty as it will appear; it will be filled with all our prayers so that the pandemic ends soon,” Celli said. 

 

Afghan robotics team builds COVID-19 ventilator

Updated 18 min 26 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan robotics team builds COVID-19 ventilator

  • Team drew up its own product design and sent to MIT, Harvard University for approval
Updated 18 min 26 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: A team of Afghan female robotics experts has developed a lifesaving ventilator, made from Toyota car parts, to help with the treatment of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients.

The girls, who won a medal in a global competition for creating a robot that could distinguish between contaminated and clean water, were invited by the governor of the western Afghan city of Herat to try and build a version of the medical device due to a desperate shortage of ventilators in the province.

The impoverished region of war-torn Afghanistan has recently witnessed a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The team, aptly named the Afghan Dreamers, initially tried to source parts from abroad for an advanced digital machine, but high costs and flight suspensions caused by the pandemic made shipments to Afghanistan impossible.

Undaunted, the innovative group looked for supplies closer to home, and came up with the idea of using parts from Toyota Corolla cars sourced from local bazaars.

Based on copies of modern ventilators produced by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, the team drew up its own product design and sent copies to MIT and Harvard University for approval.

“We had to be prepared for the worst situation because we do not have access to Amazon and other companies for online orders. So, it was best to use local devices we have in our country,” tech entrepreneur Roya Mahboob, who set up the team, told Arab News.

“We discussed our design with a professor from MIT, and sent it, based on the MIT prototype, using Toyota Corolla parts. He (the professor) was so surprised and wrote back to us saying that it was a clever design but would need to see if the system worked.

“What we are hoping, is that with the help of MIT we will be able to improve our model and make it ready for actual use by the end of May or June,” added Mahboob.

The prototype ventilator would have to be approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Afghan Public Health Ministry before the team could start producing more machines, said Dr. Mehdi Hadid, a member of the consultative board fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Herat.

“The machine (ventilator) will be able to supply a certain volume of oxygen and adjust the rate of respiration,” he told Arab News.

With acute shortages of electricity in many parts of the country, the ventilator can operate not only on mains supply, but also by battery and solar power, he said.

Afghanistan has 300 digital ventilators and hopes to buy more for its fight against the virus which has so far infected 484 people and claimed 15 lives.

The Afghan Dreamers’ locally made ventilator will cost around $400 and would mostly be used for emergency cases in remote areas where there were few clinics, said Farzana Nekpour, the team’s head of public relations.

“The current challenge for us is the risk of contracting the coronavirus by being in the workshop under one roof working on the design. We work very close together and there is no social distancing, so there is the chance of contamination despite us wearing masks and gloves,” she told Arab News.

Mahboob said that one of the main future challenges would be finding enough Toyota parts to produce more devices, as many shops and outlets were closing due to lockdowns imposed throughout Afghanistan. “But we have to find a means to help people and make this a successful project for our poor nation. It is vital.”

Entrepreneur Mahboob became one of Afghanistan’s first female chief executives at the age of 23. She set up a nonprofit organization to help young women to build digital literacy and has since been named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people.

In 2017, the members of her all-female robotics team made international headlines when their US visas were rejected not long before they were due to travel to an international robotics competition in Washington, DC. After individual appeals to the US Embassy in Kabul failed, the group took to social media to air their grievances. The team’s plight received international attention and led to US President Donald Trump intervening on their behalf.

The team returned from the competition with a silver medal for “courageous achievement” won by their ball-sorting robot, designed to distinguish between contaminated and clean water.

Since returning home, the team has become an inspiration for women seeking higher education in male-dominated Afghanistan, where about 40 percent of women are literate.

Its other achievements include the development of a device to help farmers pick saffron, one of the country’s main industries, and the building of drones and robots for use in the mining sector.

 

Topics: Afghanistan Coronavirus

