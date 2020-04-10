Fears in Belarus over strongman’s defiant virus response

You are here

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plays in an ice hockey game in Minsk, last month. (Reuters)
AFP

  • President Alexander Lukashenko has called on people to fight off the illness by working in the fields and described fears over the virus as psychosis
  • On Thursday, Lukashenko said in a meeting with the emergencies minister that the country’s economy should be the priority
MINSK: As most people in Europe are confined to their homes, life goes on as usual in Belarus where even football is continuing — though fears are growing over the leader’s contentious response to COVID-19.
“When you read the news every day, it’s shocking, but we don’t have quarantine,” said 45-year-old Minsk resident Anzhela.
“From Monday kids will go to school again and we’ll keep living in fear.”
Wedged between Russia and the European Union, Belarus reported coronavirus cases had risen to 1,486 on Thursday for its population of 9.5 million, 16 of whom have died.
The country’s long-serving President Alexander Lukashenko has from the beginning made eccentric statements about the coronavirus, including calling on people to fight off the illness by working in the fields and describing fears over the virus as “psychosis.”
Belarus has drawn attention to its defiant stance by continuing to stage football matches — the only country in Europe to do so.
On Wednesday, several hundred spectators watched a national cup semifinal and this weekend half a dozen matches are planned.
Belarusian authorities say such unusual measures are justified because all those who fall sick are strictly isolated.
Testing is restricted to those with symptoms and people they had contact with. Belarus has said it can do around 4,000 tests per day.
On Thursday, Lukashenko said in a meeting with the emergencies minister that the country’s economy should be the priority.
“All of this (coronavirus) will pass, you can see in Europe it’s already passing. But the economy will be around forever,” he said.
He previously said Belarus couldn’t afford a lockdown.
“What are we going to eat then?” he said earlier this week, commenting on quarantine suggestions.
Residents of Minsk however were divided over the lack of containment orders.
“The number of infections is growing,” said 62-year-old Yelena, sporting a homemade face mask made of gauze. “Masks won’t save us, only self-isolation.”
Still, masks are hard to find in pharmacies, residents told AFP, even though some places require visitors to wear them.
A pharmacist at the city’s Pharmacy No. 3, Olga Orlova, said she gets deliveries of 200-300 masks every morning, but “they are gone by midday.”
Some Belarusian media questioned why the government won’t even limit mass gatherings and plans for military parade rehearsals ahead of the 75th anniversary on May 9 of Soviet victory in World War II.
Popular news website Tut.By on Thursday said Lukashenko may be resisting restrictive measures to avoid showing “weakness” after dismissing the pandemic.
World Health Organization representative in the country Batyr Berdyklychev on Thursday called on lawmakers in parliament to introduce stricter measures, saying the country is far from reaching its peak of coronavirus cases.
The number of cases has been roughly doubling every three days over the past week.
Some in Minsk however said they enjoyed having more freedom than people in neighboring countries.
“Everyone can choose whether to take their child to school, whether to go to work,” said 30-year-old Inna.
“If it gets to be like in Europe, we won’t have any freedom of choice, only fear.”

  • According to preliminary data of outcomes for those patients who had either recovered or died of COVID-19 in the period before April 3, obese patients were also less likely to recover after receiving critical care
  • Some 42.4 percent of people with a body mass index (BMI) over 30 were able to go home after successful treatment, compared with 56.4 percent of patients with a BMI of less than 25
PARIS: In the emergency rooms of virus hotspots around the world, medical staff are seeing a greater number of men than women suffering severe symptoms of COVID-19, with obesity emerging as another potentially aggravating factor. But experts are still unsure why.
What first began to appear as a pattern in China, where the virus emerged at the end of last year, has echoed through hospitals in Europe and the United States as the pandemic spreads.
“More men than women have serious problems, and patients who are overweight or have previous health problems are at higher risk,” said Derek Hill, Professor of Medical Imaging Science at University College London.
Early statistics from Britain’s independent Intensive Care National Audit and Research Center on people treated in intensive care for the virus confirm this phenomenon: 73 percent are men and 73.4 percent are classed as overweight.
According to preliminary data of outcomes for those patients who had either recovered or died of COVID-19 in the period before April 3, obese patients were also less likely to recover after receiving critical care.
Some 42.4 percent of people with a body mass index (BMI) over 30 were able to go home after successful treatment, compared with 56.4 percent of patients with a BMI of less than 25.
French emergency rooms have seen “a very large proportion of overweight or obese patients,” ICU doctor Matthieu Schmidt at the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris told broadcaster France 2, adding that “three quarters” of all patients were men.
In New York there is a similar picture emerging.
“I’m in the emergency room, and it’s remarkable — I’d estimate that 80 percent of the patients being brought in are men,” Hani Sbitany, a reconstructive surgeon at Mount Sinai Health System who has been treating COVID-19 patients in Brooklyn.
“It’s four out of five patients,” he told the New York Times.
But why are so many men affected? Just months after the new coronavirus appeared, experts say it is too early to tell for certain.
The high incidence of men presenting with more severe symptoms is for now “an observation,” said Jean-Francois Delfraissy, who leads the coronavirus science council advising the French government.
While he said there was “no clear explanation,” he raised the theory that men had a higher frequency of multiple pathologies.
“I am very humble vis-a-vis this virus. I did not know it three and a half months ago. There are lots of question marks,” he told France Info radio.
Some experts say that it might not be men’s vulnerability that makes the difference, but women’s immune strength.
“Innate immunity is better in women, especially before menopause,” said Pierre Delobel, head of the infectious diseases department at the Toulouse University Hospital
James Gill, a locum doctor and honorary clinical lecturer at Warwick Medical School, said one idea was that women “may have a more aggressive immune system, meaning a greater resilience to infections.”
Another, he said was that “the assumption that simply men don’t look after their bodies as well, with higher levels of smoking, alcohol use, obesity,” adding that the answer may be a mixture of both biology and environmental factors.
Obesity adds to health risks in general, with an increase in the incidence of diabetes and hypertension — both identified as aggravating factors of COVID-19 in Italian and Chinese studies, along with age and to a lesser extent heart cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease.
This raises a particular concern for the United States, where some 42 percent of adults are obese, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has warned people with a BMI over 40 could be at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
“We are worried about our American friends. They will probably have more problems because of obesity,” said Delfraissy.

