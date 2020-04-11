You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladesh executes killer of founding leader

Bangladesh executes killer of founding leader

Bangladesh has executed a military captain less than a week after he was arrested after nearly 25 years on the run over the assassination of the country’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (C). (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mf9t4

Updated 11 April 2020
AFP

Bangladesh executes killer of founding leader

  • In a video message, the country’s home minister this week called Majed’s arrest “the best gift of Mujib centenary year”
  • The road to getting justice for the 1975 assassination was long, and the killing continues to poison Bangladesh’s murky political scene to this day
Updated 11 April 2020
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh has executed a military captain less than a week after he was arrested after nearly 25 years on the run over the assassination of the country’s founding leader, a minister said Sunday.
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was killed along with most of his family in a military coup on August 15, 1975, nearly four years after he led Bangladesh to independence from Pakistan.
In 1998 Abdul Majed was sentenced in absentia to death along with a dozen other army officers over the murders.
Bangladesh’s Supreme Court upheld the verdict in 2009 and five of the killers were executed several months later.
On Tuesday, counter-terrorism police officers arrested Majed as he rode a rickshaw in the capital early in the morning.
Bangladesh prison authorities carried out Majed’s execution by hanging days later, after the country’s president rejected a mercy plea from the convicted killer.
“He was hanged to death at 12.01 am Sunday (1801GMT),” law minister Anisul Huq told AFP, adding the execution took place at the country’s largest prison, just outside the capital Dhaka.
Majed is believed to have fled to India in 1996. He returned to Bangladesh last month.
Majed’s wife met him at the prison one last time on Saturday evening when the prison authorities had scheduled his execution.
Security has been tightened at the areas outside the prison at Keraniganj town, with scores of policemen patrolling the jailgate, police chief of Dhaka district Maruf Hossain Sorder told AFP.
Prime Minister Hasina, whose public celebrations this year for the centenary of her father’s birth have been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, was in Europe with her sister at the time of the 1975 attack.
In a video message, the country’s home minister this week called Majed’s arrest “the best gift of Mujib centenary year.”
The road to getting justice for the 1975 assassination was long, and the killing continues to poison Bangladesh’s murky political scene to this day.
Successive post-coup military governments rewarded the killers with diplomatic positions and several of them were even allowed to form a political party and contest polls in the 1980s.
For 21 years, an indemnity law enacted by the post-coup government prevented a prosecution of the killers. This was only overturned after Hasina came to power in 1996.
Hasina has also long accused Ziaur Rahman, president from 1977 until his assassination in 1981, of orchestrating her father’s murder.
This is denied by his widow Khaleda Zia, prime minister from 1991-1996 and 2001-2006 and Hasina’s former ally turned arch enemy who was convicted of graft in 2018, charges she said were fabricated.

Topics: Bangladesh Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Related

World
Bangladesh launches app for coronavirus tests
World
Bangladesh to convert stadiums to quarantine centers, hospitals

WikiLeaks founder fathered two kids with lawyer in Ecuador embassy: report

Updated 12 April 2020
AFP

WikiLeaks founder fathered two kids with lawyer in Ecuador embassy: report

  • Julian Assange is currently being held in London’s high security Belmarsh prison
  • He is fighting an extradition request by the US to stand trial on espionage charges
Updated 12 April 2020
AFP

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange fathered two children with one of his lawyers while holed up in Ecuador’s embassy in London for much of the past decade, a report on Sunday said.
The 48-year-old Australian is allegedly the dad of two boys — aged two and one — born to South African-born lawyer Stella Morris, the Mail on Sunday reported.
The newspaper published the report alongside photographs of Assange with the toddlers and an interview with Morris who said they “fell in love” and were planning to marry.
The couple have been engaged since 2017, according to the paper, which said it learned about the revelations in court papers seen last week.
Assange is being held in London’s high security Belmarsh prison as he fights an extradition request by the United States to stand trial there on espionage charges.
The Mail on Sunday said Morris chose to reveal their relationship and the existence of their sons because “she fears Assange’s life is at serious risk if he remains in Belmarsh,” due to the spread of coronavirus.
Morris wants the one-time hacker released under British government plans to allow some prisoners temporary release, amid fears COVID-19 could sweep through jails.
But Assange last month failed in a bail bid based on his risk of catching the virus, with a British judge saying there were “no grounds” for his release.
Assange’s lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.
WikiLeaks responded to the report on Twitter.
“Julian Assange’s newly revealed partner, mother of their 2 young children, urges UK government to bail him and other vulnerable prisoners as #coronavirus sweeps prisons,” it said.
The whistleblowing organization posted its own video interview with Morris soon after, in which she detailed her purported five-year relationship with Assange.
Assange faces charges under the US Espionage Act for the 2010 release of a trove of secret files detailing aspects of US military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
He ensconced himself in the Ecuadoran embassy in 2012 after skipping bail to avoid separate legal proceedings in Sweden, but was finally dragged out last year.
He reportedly conceived the first child with Morris in 2016, according to the Mail on Sunday.
The couple had begun a relationship the previous year while the lawyer visited him to work on his legal situation, it said.
Assange watched the birth of both children in London hospitals via live video-link and met the elder boy, named Gabriel, after he was smuggled into the embassy, the paper added.
Both boys are said to be British citizens and have reportedly visited their father in prison.
Morris told the Mail on Sunday: “I love Julian deeply and I am looking forward to marrying him.
“Julian has been fiercely protective of me and has done his best to shield me from the nightmares of his life.”
She said she had lived “quietly and privately,” raising Gabriel and his brother Max, while “longing for the day we could be together as a family.”
Morris added: “Now I have to speak out because I can see that his life is on the brink.”

Topics: WikiLeaks Julian Assange

Related

World
Britain starts hearing US case for extraditing WikiLeaks founder Assange
World
Jailed Wikileaks founder Assange no longer in solitary, health improving

Latest updates

A somber Easter for Christians amid Egypt’s coronavirus shutdown
INTERVIEW: Global Ventures founder sees investment opportunities in post-COVID-19 world
Pressure mounts on Mexico to agree oil cut deal
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: It is too early to prejudge the largest oil output cut in history
WikiLeaks founder fathered two kids with lawyer in Ecuador embassy: report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.