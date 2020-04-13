You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Ports Authority signs its biggest deal with SGP worth $1.9bn

King Abdelaziz Port in Dammam has integrated maritime capabilities and advanced logistic facilities. (Photo courtesy/Mawani)
Updated 13 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) said on Monday it had signed an agreement worth more than $1.9 billion with Saudi Global Ports (SGP) to build and operate container terminals at a port in Dammam.
SGP will build, operate and transfer the container terminals on a 30-year contract. The project will increase the capacity at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam by more than 120 percent to reach 7.5 million containers and add more than 4,000 jobs in the ports and logistical sectors, the Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser said.
“We are witnessing today one of the most important achievements of the Saudi Vision 2030 in the field of maritime transport and a historic moment for the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, the eastern gate of the Kingdom,” said Chairman of SGP, Abdullah Al-Zamil.


 
The SGP chairman said operating new container and expansion stations in King Abdulaziz Port will contribute to accelerating the pace of operations, boost trade and generate economic diversification comparable to the oil and gas sector.
Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and the Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan – who was present during the signing done over video call – said that ports play a crucial role in ensuring the flow of goods and the continuity of the work of global supply chains. The minister added that this matter becomes more important in light of the new coronavirus crisis, which requires the transportation of food, medical supplies and many basic supplies.

“Singapore has a close working relationship with many companies in the eastern province including Saudi Aramco,” Khaw Boon Wan said.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia can reduce its oil output even further if the global economy requires it and other producers do the same, the Kingdom’s energy minister said on Monday.

“Flexibility and pragmatism” would govern oil policy, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said, as markets digested Sunday night’s historic agreement by the OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production by a record amount.

Brent crude, the Middle East benchmark, gyrated as traders took in details of the deal, which will take 9.7million barrels of oil a day off global markets from next month. It settled at just under $32, barely changed on the day..

“We have to watch what is happening with demand destruction and demand improvement, depending on how things evolve,” the minister said. Oil experts estimate that about 25 million barrels per day of demand, about a quarter of the total, have been lost because of the impact of the coronavirus on global economies.

Output cuts could eventually reach about 19.5 million barrels after non-OPEC+ reductions were factored in, along with purchases for strategic reserves, Prince Abdul Aziz said. “We are still dealing with uncertainty related to the virus and its impact. The will is there and the structure is there.”

The prospect of even deeper cuts was also raised by US President Donald Trump. “The number that OPEC+ is looking to cut is 20 million barrels a day, not the 10 million that is generally being reported,” he said.

OPEC+ sources said natural reductions in output were under consideration by non-OPEC+ countries such asthe US, Canada and Norway. Further OPEC+ cuts are unlikely before the alliance’s next meeting in June.

The repercussions of Sunday’s historic agreement continued to reverberate around the global oil industry. Saudi Aramco announced its pricing structure for May, reflecting demand and supply fundamentals, under which it will offer customers in Asia the cheapest oil in many decades.

Purchasers in China, India and Japan will receive discounts of up to 5.5 per cent on market prices. European rates are virtually unchanged, but American customers, a decreasing proportion of Aramco’s exports, will be charged a premium of up to 4.2 per cent.

“Asia is the main battleground in the international oil business. It looks like Aramco is content to stay out of the US for a while,” one oil expert said.

