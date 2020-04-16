You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Corona’ dates invade Egypt markets

‘Corona’ dates invade Egypt markets

Huge amounts of Ramadan dates are now on the shelves across the region. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j78tq

Updated 25 sec ago
Mohamed El-Shamaa

‘Corona’ dates invade Egypt markets

  • Customers are buying the Corona dates in bulk
Updated 25 sec ago
Mohamed El-Shamaa

CAIRO: Egyptians are known for giving new names to different types of dates. During the past two years, dates known as Mohamed Salah, named after the Egyptian football star playing for Liverpool, have cropped up.

This year is no different. One kind of date, the Corona, is now available in the market for 25 Egyptian pounds a kilogram ($1.58). 

“We are used to giving various types of dates new names every year,” said Ahmed Amin, a merchant in a wholesale market in Moqattam.

“The names are usually trendy. One year, (Mohamed) Aboutrika, Egypt’s former football superstar, was trending. Aboutrika dates were the most expensive,” he said. “Other years, Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan was trending. Other times there was belly dancer Sofinar and pop star Shakira.”

Amin said that merchants have also named their dates after the Egyptian actress Laila Elwy and El-Shabah (the ghost), as well as giving other names which dealers believe attract a large number of customers. 

Amin said that the Corona was the most significant name to date because of the coronavirus, not only in Egypt but also across the world.

He laughed when he said that customers were buying the Corona dates in bulk, pointing out that customers are amused, too, when they buy them.

Mohamed Kamal, manager of a market affiliated to the state-owned Al-Ahram Consumer Complexes Company, said: “Huge amounts of Ramadan dates are now on the shelves while other large amounts remain in storage.”

He said that 200 kilos of dry dates are available in markets at prices ranging from 11 to 16 Egyptian pounds.

“Another fine type of dry dates costs 26 pounds per kilo. As for half dried dates, they are sold in 700 gram packages for 15 pounds and 400 gram packages for 30 pounds.” 

Kamal called the half-dried dates “best-sellers.”

In the run-up to Ramadan, the Chamber of Commerce in Cairo published a list of prices for dates. But Kamal said the list showed much disparity in the cost of dates. Ebrimi dates ranged from 12 to 22 pounds per kilo. The price of Syrian dates ranged from 6 to 16 pounds a kilo.

White Ghazal dates reached between 11 to 23 pounds a kilo. Merkaby dates were going for from 6 to 18 pounds. Ayenat dates were between 11 to 23 pounds. Alban dates ranged from 12 to 24 pounds. Wards dates recorded 11 to 25 pounds. Bertmoda dates were between 15 to 25 pounds. Skouti dates registered between 15 to 25 pounds. Aswani dates stood at 6 to 16 pounds. El-Gondeila dates were 15 to 25 pounds. And Qarn El-Ghazal dates were being sold at between 20 to 35 pounds per kilo. 

Despite the “Corona” dates tag, market merchants have also introduced the slogan “No Corona among us,” fighting the virus by wearing gloves and face masks, while attempting to maintain social distancing and avoiding crowds. They underlined their determination to remain open in order to make a steady income. 

And they added one more refrain: “Ramadan is incomplete without dates.” 
 

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Egypt’s Grand Mufti slams refusal to bury dead COVID-19 patients as ‘religiously rejected’
Business & Economy
Egypt expects tourism revenues to drop by $5 billion due to coronavirus

Cairo shootout exploits COVID-19 crisis

Updated 1 min 41 sec ago
Mohamed El-Shamaa

Cairo shootout exploits COVID-19 crisis

  • The gunfight seems to be part of growing signs that terrorism is on the rise in Egypt
Updated 1 min 41 sec ago
Mohamed El-Shamaa

CAIRO: A shootout in El-Amireya neighborhood east of Cairo on Tuesday between police forces and a terrorist cell ended with the death of seven terrorists and one police officer. 

The gunfight seems to be part of growing signs that terrorism is on the rise in Egypt.  

The first indication of such an increase, according to security expert Hisham Belal, is the timing of the attacks. The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the terrorists were planning to attack during the Christian Coptic holiday celebrations in Egypt, adding that they had procured the necessary weapons. The ministry added that the terrorist cell used several places to hide in east and south Cairo where these venues were used as a launching pad to carry out their operations, coinciding with the Christian holiday. 

“The terrorists were planning to exploit the coronavirus crisis, thus signifying that they are mean and vile people who hide behind the veil of religion while they know nothing about religion,” Belal said. 

However, Belal added that Egyptian police are on high alert “despite the pandemic we are passing through.” Quick action by national security officers contributed to squashing the operations, he said. 

The ministry statement said that the national security sector detected elements of the cell and dealt with them decisively, which resulted in the killing of seven terrorists who were found possessing six rifles, four cartridge guns, and huge amounts of explosives and various types of ammunition.  

The statement added that “at a time when the state with all its institutions is battling the coronavirus, it continues to fight terrorism and terrorists who thought that this crisis could help them carry out their criminal acts.” 

Egyptian Coptic activist and intellectual, Rober El-Fares, points to other indications that terrorism has recently re-emerged in the country, saying terrorists had returned to target Copts, “something they had stopped in recent years after the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood was toppled in Egypt.” 

“They started planning following the dispersal of the Rabaa El-Adaweya sit-in in 2013, when they began attacking churches and monasteries,” El-Fares said. “That same year, they attacked Copts during a wedding in Al-Athraa Church in Cairo’s El-Warraq neighborhood.” Four people, including two girls aged eight and 12 were shot dead, and at least another 18 were injured. 

“They continued their attacks by killing priests in northern Sinai, when Daesh slaughtered 21 Copts in Libya (in 2017), in addition to the terrorist attack in December 2016 on St. Peter’s Church in which 29 worshippers were killed.”  

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Egyptian policeman, seven suspected militants killed in Cairo gunbattle
Special
Middle-East
How are Egyptians dealing with the coronavirus?

Latest updates

Cairo shootout exploits COVID-19 crisis
Palestinians and Israelis divided over a common adversary: Coronavirus
‘Corona’ dates invade Egypt markets
UN thanks Saudi Arabia for Yemen humanitarian aid amid coronavirus
Saudi Arabia ‘acted, not reacted’ to COVID-19 pandemic, says Dr. Reem bint Mansour Al-Saud

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.