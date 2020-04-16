You are here

UAE’s general prosecution arrests journalist over hate speech

The man offended a particular community in the UAE, but reports have not specified which one. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: An Emirati journalist has been arrested amid allegations of publishing hate speech, state news agency WAM reported.
The man, referred to as T.M. was found by the Federal Investigation office in the UAE, after a video was circulated online showing him inciting divisions based on ethnicity and nationality among the community.
“It was particularly offensive to one community” the report by WAM explained, without specifying which one.
The Public Prosecution said the video violates the principles of justice, equality and tolerance in the country.
The accused is currently under investigation and the public prosecution has started the legal process for a trial, a spokesperson from the Federal Public Prosecution said.
“These are our fundamentals and no infringement on them will be tolerated,” he added.

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in coronavirus treatment efficacy

DUBAI: The UAE has been ranked as the world’s 10th best for the treatment of coronavirus according to the Deep Knowledge Group, placing as the first among Arab nations.
Germany’s COVID-19 treatment efficacy received the top score, followed by China, South Korea, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Israel and Japan.
The Deep Knowledge Group, headquartered in the UK, is a collection of commercial and non-profit organizations active in research, investment, entrepreneurship and more in the realms of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies, such as AI, Longevity and Fintech.
Meanwhile, Dubai’s authorities have transformed the World Trade Center into a 3,030-bed  hospital for coronavirus patients.
UAE also continues to ramp up testing services, as they launch a home-testing service for people with disabilities and drive-through centers.
The country has detected 5,365 people infected with COVID-19, and reported 33 deaths.

