UAE’s general prosecution arrests journalist over hate speech

DUBAI: An Emirati journalist has been arrested amid allegations of publishing hate speech, state news agency WAM reported.

The man, referred to as T.M. was found by the Federal Investigation office in the UAE, after a video was circulated online showing him inciting divisions based on ethnicity and nationality among the community.

“It was particularly offensive to one community” the report by WAM explained, without specifying which one.

The Public Prosecution said the video violates the principles of justice, equality and tolerance in the country.

The accused is currently under investigation and the public prosecution has started the legal process for a trial, a spokesperson from the Federal Public Prosecution said.

“These are our fundamentals and no infringement on them will be tolerated,” he added.