UAE announces 450 new cases of coronavirus, Dubai finetunes courier system

DUBAI: The UAE has announced 450 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday evening, bringing the total to 5,825, state-run WAM has reported.

The results came after the Ministry of Health and Prevention administered over 25,000 tests over the past days.

The ministry said all the new patients were in stable condition. The total number of deaths in the country stood at 35, with two new deaths being recorded.

The new cases come as the Department of Economic Development of Dubai ramped up efforts to improve the delivery of essential goods within the city.

The department has partnered with Dubai Taxi Corporation, Roads and Transport Authority, Aramex, and Carrefour to improve courier services amid the outbreak, where there is high volume of demand.

Aramex, as reported by WAM, has provided a dedicated fleet of its courier vehicles, while DTC has committed a number of taxis to assist in ensuring efficient delivery of items ordered by Carrefour shoppers online.

Meanwhile, the UAE has called on the youth to volunteer in causes against the virus, as well as spread factual information about COVID-19 on social media.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, an official spokesperson for the country’s health sector, was speaking at a virtual event by the Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah on Wednesday.