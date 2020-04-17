You are here

UAE announces 450 new cases of coronavirus, Dubai finetunes courier system

Global toll has reached over 2.1 million as of Friday. (File/AFP)
  • The ministry said all the new patients were in stable condition
  • The new cases come as the Department of Economic Development of Dubai ramped up efforts to improve the delivery of essential goods within the city
DUBAI: The UAE has announced 450 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday evening, bringing the total to 5,825, state-run WAM has reported.
The results came after the Ministry of Health and Prevention administered over 25,000 tests over the past days.
The ministry said all the new patients were in stable condition. The total number of deaths in the country stood at 35, with two new deaths being recorded.
The new cases come as the Department of Economic Development of Dubai ramped up efforts to improve the delivery of essential goods within the city.
The department has partnered with Dubai Taxi Corporation, Roads and Transport Authority, Aramex, and Carrefour to improve courier services amid the outbreak, where there is high volume of demand.
Aramex, as reported by WAM, has provided a dedicated fleet of its courier vehicles, while DTC has committed a number of taxis to assist in ensuring efficient delivery of items ordered by Carrefour shoppers online.
Meanwhile, the UAE has called on the youth to volunteer in causes against the virus, as well as spread factual information about COVID-19 on social media.
Dr. Farida Al Hosani, an official spokesperson for the country’s health sector, was speaking at a virtual event by the Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah on Wednesday.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

Oman opens two health centers dedicated to coronavirus testing

Updated 7 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Oman opens two health centers dedicated to coronavirus testing

  • The centers will receive residents showing coronavirus symptoms
  • Oman’s total number of confirmed cases so far has reached 1,019
Updated 7 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman has opened on Thursday two health centers in Muscat that would examine expatriates in the governorate for possible coronavirus infections, state news agency ONA reported.
The centers will receive residents showing coronavirus symptoms and their samples will be sent to the central laboratory in Muscat’s Darsit for confirmatory tests, according to Dr. Fatima bint Abdullah Al-Fahdi, Directorate General of Health Services in the Governorate of Muscat.
Residents who are tested positive for coronavirus would be referred by the directorate’s epidemiological investigation team for treatment or isolation.
Oman’s total number of confirmed cases so far has reached 1,019.
“We expect to record peak cases to be about 500 infections a day, 150 of which will require intensive care,” Oman’s Health Minister Ahmed Mohammed Al-Saeedi said.

Topics: Coronavirus

