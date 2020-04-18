You are here

Ready, set, fast: Prepare your body for Ramadan with these health tips

Prepare your body for Ramadan with these health tips. (File/Shutterstock)
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: The Holy Month is almost upon us and if you’re preparing to fast, or are a newcomer to fasting, try these tips to ease your body into Ramadan. Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, talks you though a checklist to make the transition that much easier.

Start drinking more water now

In the week or two before the start of Ramadan, up your water intake to get the body into an optimum hydration state. Add an extra glass or two a day to try and lower the level of dehydration the body will face during fasting, particularly in the heat of May.

Cut back on your calorie intake

Whereas some may be tempted to eat as much as possible now, you should actually be doing the opposite to keep hunger at bay during Ramadan. Extra food now will get the body used to eating more and therefore wanting more. Cut you calorie intake now by swapping high fat meals for high protein options to still feel satisfied.

Reduce your daily coffees

If you start cutting back now, it will reduce the struggle (and withdrawal headaches) at the start of Ramadan. Begin swapping in a couple of decafs a day, especially during the afternoon when you’ll be pining for that caffeine hit during your fast. If you’re a smoker, start cutting back on the number of cigarettes a day now.

Start changing your sleep pattern

Set that alarm for a little earlier every day. If you usually get up at 7 a.m. – make it 6 a.m. and then 5.30 a.m. and so forth. Counteract this with going to bed earlier. This small adjustment now will make the early wake up call for suhoor a lot easier to handle. Practice having breakfast earlier too.

Cut out all snacks

For most of us, our bodies are used to three main meals and the occasional snacks and beverages in a day, if you can remove all snacks and drinks (apart from water) in the lead up to Ramadan, the body will have less adapting to do. During the fast, you’ll effectively just be removing that one main meal: Lunch.

DUBAI: Are you feeling tired and lethargic during the COVID-19 lockdown measures? Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, has some simple tips to combat sleepy days as we stay at home.

Add some good fat to your diet

Getting an extra hour of sleep a night but still exhausted? Stress and anxiety could mean the quality of your sleep is poor. Omega-3 fatty acids can improve it, so add some fish — mackerel and salmon are ideal — flax and chia seeds or walnuts to your diet. To reduce tiredness during the day, swap large carb-loaded meals for smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day.

Keep your bedroom dark

Aid the production of the hormone melatonin which regulates your night/day cycle by sleeping in total darkness. Close blinds, turn over any blue light screens (such as your phone) and leave the lights off when visiting the toilet in the middle of the night.

Stay cool in bed

Feeling too hot can cause night sweats, while being too cold forces your body to expend more energy to keep you warm, which in turn makes it harder to fall asleep. The optimal bedroom temperature for sleeping is between 16 and 19°C, with a cooler room increasing melatonin production, so sleep in light pajamas or a thin t-shirt and shorts combination.

Increase light exposure during the day

Living in an apartment with limited access to daylight could be confusing your natural circadian rhythm. It’s important for the body to see and feel light to know the difference between night and day (long daytime naps can also confuse it!). Try to get out on your balcony or in your garden for an hour every day or invest in an artificial bright light to improve your quality of sleep.

Try meditation

Even if you’re getting extra hours of sleep your mind still might need more recovery from the stresses of this pandemic. Think about relaxation outside of sleep by introducing meditation during the day using apps or YouTube options. You can even try meditation in bed in a bid to combat insomnia. 

 

