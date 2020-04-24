As US coronavirus death toll tops 50,000 Georgia forges ahead with reopening

You are here

About 40 percent of the coronavirus-related deaths have happened in New York state. Above, a casket is delivered to a funeral home in Brooklyn on April 23, 2020. (Getty Images/AFP)
  • Trump has given mixed signals about when and how the country should begin to get back to work after weeks in lockdown
  • Georgia pushed ahead with its plan to become the first state to allow an array of small businesses to reopen on Friday despite the disapproval of Trump
ATLANTA: With the US coronavirus death toll topping 50,000, Georgia pushed ahead with its plan to become the first state to allow an array of small businesses to reopen on Friday despite the disapproval of President Donald Trump and health experts.
Gyms, hair salons, tattoo parlors and some other businesses were cleared to open their doors by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who disregarded warnings from public health experts that relaxing restrictions could lead to a surge in infections of the novel coronavirus and more deaths.
The southern US state has become a flashpoint in the debate over how quickly the country should get back to work.
US Representative Doug Collins from Georgia, a Republican like the governor, said reopening on Friday was confusing for customers.
"Everyone's supposed to be staying home, but yet we're opening up these businesses," Collins told Fox News. He cited federal guidelines calling for states to experience a two-week decline in cases first, and said parts of Georgia were still struggling to treat patients.
The Republican v. This month he called for Democratic governors in big states to "liberate" their citizens from the stay-at-home orders but, in a reversal, he told a news conference this week he disapproved of Georgia's move to reopen.
The number of Americans known to be infected surpassed 875,000, with 50,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, according to a Reuters tally.
Late on Thursday Trump sparked fresh confusion over the prospects for treating COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, suggesting that scientists should investigate whether patients might be cured by ingesting disinfectant.
Georgia is the first state to embark on a widespread reopening, although Oklahoma was also opening some retail businesses on Friday, Florida started allowing people to visit some of its beaches last Friday, South Carolina began to ease restrictions on Monday and other states will relax guidelines next week.
Governors in many states are eager to get their economies back in gear. The lockdowns have exacted a severe toll, with US Labor Department data released on Thursday showing 26.5 million Americans had sought jobless benefits over the last five weeks.
Despite the lost revenues, not all eligible businesses in Georgia are jumping at the chance to reopen. Shay Cannon, owner of Liberty Tattoo in Atlanta, said he would reopen in May by appointment only and did not foresee a return to normal until June or later.
"We are not opening today, we feel it is too soon," Cannon told Reuters. "We're just watching the numbers and doing what seems right to us."
Jasmine Maskell, owner of Timeless Tattoo in Atlanta, said she was not opening on Friday but would slowly resume business over the next couple of weeks under strict precautions.
The shop would operate as if everyone is infected, Maskell said. "We will just operate under that notion and then we can keep everyone safe here."

Topics: Coronavirus US

Afghans begin Ramadan amid rising food costs and lockdown

Updated 17 min 21 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghans begin Ramadan amid rising food costs and lockdown

  • People affected by the lockdown warn they may perish because of poverty and increasing food prices
  • The government has only once handed over 4.5 kilos of wheat per affected household
Updated 17 min 21 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghans started Ramadan on Friday amid increasing food prices and a lockdown put in place because of coronavirus, with government officials repeatedly urging worshippers to offer Taraweeh and other prayers at home.

The government, bogged down by political turbulence and grappling with Taliban attacks, is under fire by many of those who have been deprived of daily work for failing to offer them a safety net. 

People affected by the lockdown warn they may perish because of poverty and increasing food prices rather than losing their lives as a result of the threat of the virus. 

The government has only once handed over 4.5 kilos of wheat per affected household. It is promising to distribute more rations to them in the weeks ahead.

Wealthier people have promised to increase their charitable deeds as a result of poverty levels and rising food prices. But there are no plans to prepare meals at mosques to feed the poor because of the coronavirus curbs.  

The Interior Ministry on Thursday vowed to tighten restrictions on the movement of people and traffic during Ramadan.

Health officials predict that the coming weeks will be critical in Afghanistan. Some of the country’s clerics have even suggested that people should stay at home during Eid too and refrain from visiting the homes of relatives and friends to celebrate the end of the fasting month.

Topics: Afghanistan Ramadan 2020 Coronavirus

