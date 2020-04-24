You are here

  • Home
  • Famous Andes crash survivor building virus ventilators

Famous Andes crash survivor building virus ventilators

Cardiologist Roberto Canessa stands next to a ventilator developed by him and others that is powered by a motor modeled after a windshield wiper motor, Montevideo, Uruguay, April 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/chxf7

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Famous Andes crash survivor building virus ventilators

  • Roberto Canessa: I saw my friends who couldn’t breathe anymore, and I said: No, this can’t happen to me again
  • In 1972, Canessa was one of 45 people on a plane traveling from Uruguay to Chile with a rugby team onboard when it crashed in the Argentine Andes
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

MONTEVIDEO: Roberto Canessa survived a plane crash in the Andes and 72 days battling extreme weather, hunger and the fear of dying while stranded in a frozen mountain range.
Now, the 67-year-old cardiologist has vowed to take on the coronavirus pandemic in his native Uruguay by building ventilators.
In 1972, Canessa was one of 45 people on a plane traveling from Uruguay to Chile with a rugby team onboard when it crashed in the Argentine Andes.
Some died on impact, others from their injuries and yet more from hunger. But 72 days later, 16 survivors were rescued.
Alongside fellow rugby player Fernando Parrado, Canessa braved freezing conditions, terrifying wilderness, inhospitable terrain and a lack of suitable clothing, setting out on a journey to find help even though they had no idea which way the nearest town might be.
The tragedy and their epic journey were made into a Hollywood feature film, “Alive,” starring Ethan Hawke.
Now, Canessa wants to save more lives.
“When I saw that around the world people were dying from a lack of air, it reminded me of the mountain, when I saw my friends who couldn’t breathe anymore, and I said: No, this can’t happen to me again,” Canessa told AFP, moments after testing the latest prototype of his ventilator.
As the virus spread, he realized that although superpowers like the United States and China were going to be able to buy or make ventilators, “Uruguay wasn’t.”
“That’s something I also learned on the mountain: I was here, I needed to get out, I had to start walking, I didn’t know how far I had to go, but with every step I would be closer” to a possible rescue, he said.
Now, “I wanted to get closer to a ventilator.”
His fame as a miracle survivor of the Andean tragedy helped attract support for his cause.
It took only a few days to produce a first model, which he christened “Charrua” — naming it after an indigenous group from Uruguay and parts of neighbors Argentina and Brazil.
The WhatsApp group Canessa created — called “Respiradores” or Ventilators — has 80 volunteers including pneumatic, electric and robotics engineers working on four models that they have designed and built.
The aim is to make as many as possible. But first they need to be tested and calibrated, something that began on Wednesday in a Montevideo hospital.
Compared to ventilators made by specialist companies, which cost around $20,000 each, these can be made for as little as $1,200.
And so far, Uruguay has time on its side. In a country of 3.5 million people, there have been just 550 cases and 12 deaths.
It’s afforded the country time to build a “more sophisticated” ventilator, said Canessa.
Fernanda Blasina, director of the neonatology department at the University of the Republic hospital in Montevideo, says intensive care tests are being carried out on a newborn piglet to “evaluate treatments and different equipment.”
And while Canessa acknowledges the government may be skeptical about ventilators made “in a garage” — “when the people are desperate, the public health ministry will have to use it.”
“My obligation as a citizen is to say: I have this, if it’s useful; if you need it, use it.”

Topics: Roberto Canessa Uruguay ventilators Coronavirus

Related

Corporate News
First GM-Ventec ventilators ready for delivery
World
Britain orders 10,000 ventilators from F1, aerospace consortium

Spain sees 367 new virus deaths, lowest daily toll in a month

Updated 24 April 2020
AFP

Spain sees 367 new virus deaths, lowest daily toll in a month

  • Latest figures are the lowest daily toll since March 22 when 394 deaths were reported
Updated 24 April 2020
AFP

MADRID: Spain saw 367 people die of novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours for the lowest daily number of deaths in four weeks, government said on Friday.
The latest figures are the lowest daily toll since March 22 when 394 deaths were reported. That brought the total fatalities from the pandemic in the country to 22,524, the third-highest number of virus deaths in the world after the United States and Italy.

Topics: Coronavirus Spain

Related

World
Spain’s death toll from coronavirus rises to 22,157
World
Spain reports slight hike in daily virus toll with 430 deaths

Latest updates

Pompeo: West Bank annexation plans an ‘Israeli decision’
Focus: Exchange traded funds (ETFS)
Famous Andes crash survivor building virus ventilators
Lebanon tightens security around refugee camp over virus
Arab coalition extends Yemen ceasefire by a month

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.