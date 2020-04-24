Gigi Hadid celebrates 25th birthday in quarantine

DUBAI: Celebrating a birthday during self-isolation can be quite boring, but US-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid seems to have made the best out of it.

Her sister Bella Hadid started off the morning by sharing a picture on her Instagram story of what seemed to be gifts for Gigi.

“A very farmy birthday for a very special girl,” she wrote.

Besides the colorful bouquets from her family and other celebrities — including Taylor Swift — Gigi woke up to her 25th birthday on Thursday with a special breakfast of pancakes and bacon.

Bella shared pictures of Gigi wearing a tiara on her head, ready to celebrate her at-home birthday.

Gigi’s Instagram stories were flooded with messages from her friends Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, and many more.