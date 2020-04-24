You are here

Gigi Hadid celebrates 25th birthday in quarantine

Gigi Hadid turned 25 on April 23. (Instagram)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Gigi Hadid celebrates 25th birthday in quarantine

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Celebrating a birthday during self-isolation can be quite boring, but US-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid seems to have made the best out of it.

Her sister Bella Hadid started off the morning by sharing a picture on her Instagram story of what seemed to be gifts for Gigi.

“A very farmy birthday for a very special girl,” she wrote.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@bellahadid via her instagram stories.. #gigihadid #bellahadid #yolandahadid #anwarhadid #linahadid #mohamedhadid

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@_.jelenahadid._) on

Besides the colorful bouquets from her family and other celebrities — including Taylor Swift — Gigi woke up to her 25th birthday on Thursday with a special breakfast of pancakes and bacon.

Bella shared pictures of Gigi wearing a tiara on her head, ready to celebrate her at-home birthday.

Gigi’s Instagram stories were flooded with messages from her friends Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, and many more.

 

A-list celebrities wish followers a happy Ramadan 

Halima Aden posted a message through her Instagram account in honor of the special day. (Instagram)
Updated 24 April 2020
Arab News

A-list celebrities wish followers a happy Ramadan 

Updated 24 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: As the world celebrates the first day of Ramadan, A-list celebrities are taking to social media to wish their followers a happy month.

Models Shanina Shaik, Imaan Hammam and Halima Aden all posted messages through their Instagram accounts in honor of the special day. 

Model Shanina Shaik shared her Ramadan wishes on her Instagram stories. (Instagram) 

Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan is also taking part in an Instagram initiative called #MonthOfGood, for which she nominated Aden, to motivate people to provide food for families in need.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m nominating @halima, @malala & @monakattan for the #MonthOfGood Ramadan Kareem Repost @instagram For Huda Kattan (@huda), this time of year is all about spending time with her loved ones. “My family is the most important thing to me. We do everything together, but during Ramadan we really take the time to slow down and dedicate more time to appreciating one another,” says the founder and CEO of Huda Beauty, who lives in Dubai. ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ “One of the main things that me and my family are dedicating our time to this #MonthOfGood is providing food for families who need it. This is something that our family focuses on every Ramadan, and it’s really eye-opening. We sometimes take some of the most basic things in life, like food, for granted.” ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Right now, Huda and people around the world are observing Ramadan, a month of prayer, giving and kindness. Share your moments of everyday kindness and good using the hashtag #MonthOfGood and tag three people to do the same.

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@huda) on

“One of the main things that me and my family are dedicating our time to this #MonthOfGood is providing food for families who need it,” Kattan wrote on to her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

“This is something that our family focuses on every Ramadan, and it’s really eye-opening. We sometimes take some of the most basic things in life, like food, for granted.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ramadan Kareem from the 1000s of years Palestinian Olive tree in the courtyard of Jerusalem

A post shared by Mohamedhadid. (@mohamedhadid) on

On behalf of his family, Mohamed Hadid — father of the US-Palestinian supermodels Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid — wrote on Instagram: “Peaceful Ramadan Kareem from the Hadid Family.”

He followed with another post showing his country of origin, captioned: “Ramadan Kareem from the 1000s of years Palestinian Olive tree in the courtyard of Jerusalem.”

