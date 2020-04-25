You are here

  • Home
  • Supertanker rates ease after traders left all at sea

Supertanker rates ease after traders left all at sea

A view of Hin Leong's Pu Tuo San VLCC supertanker in the waters off Jurong Island in Singapore. (REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p2bj7

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Supertanker rates ease after traders left all at sea

  • Output cuts hold key to further price spike, brokers warn, as oil cargoes struggle to find a home
  • Very Large Crude Carrier rates for floating storage have recently traded at about $120,000-$130,000 per day for a six-month charter period.
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Supertanker freight rates eased this week as surging demand for floating storage cooled and crude oil output is set to fall, but rates could jump again as fewer tankers become available and as traders take advantage of weak oil prices, sources said.

Tanker rates jumped earlier in the week after US WTI crude futures for May turned negative ahead of their expiry for the first time ever on Monday as desperate traders paid to get rid of oil, prompting a spike in demand for tankers able to store it for sale at higher prices at a future date.

Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) rates for floating storage have recently traded at about $120,000-$130,000 per day for a six-month charter period, trade sources said.

This compared to rates of about $85,000 per day for a six-month period before WTI crude turned negative, the sources said.

Spot VLCC rates for the Middle East to China route were at about $9.8 million on Friday, lower than the $11.5 million on Thursday but above the $8.9 million on Monday prior to the collapse in US WTI crude oil prices, trade sources said. 

“After WTI recovered from its collapse into negative territory, the contango has narrowed considerably and the incentive for storage has reduced somewhat, pushing tanker rates a bit lower,” said Ashok Sharma, managing director of shipbroker BRS Baxi in Singapore.

Declining output from key oil producers also contributed to the softening of tanker rate, ship broker sources said.

Under a deal agreed between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Counties and associated producers including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, output cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) are due to kick in from May.

Despite the output cuts, however, tanker rates may rise again amid a growing global glut of crude supplies with more oil cargoes on board tankers struggling to find a home being forced into floating storage, the trade sources said.

“On a global average, a VLCC will present itself for re-employment about two to three months after loading. But now, because of this floating storage play, we are unsure know when a VLCC which is involved in a storage contract will come back into the market and present itself for employment again,” said Sharma.

Of the roughly 800 VLCCs in the global fleet, as of Friday 10 percent have been contracted for floating storage, according to Sharma adding that this number could increase depending on the oil price.

“Because of the number of ships going into storage and as a result being out of the spot market for an extended period, we’re very likely going to find a shortage of ships available for the spot market in the near future, potentially giving support to freight rates,” said Sharma.

In the near term, analysts say next month could see a repeat of Monday’s frenzied crude price activity with the June contract unless production is cut more swiftly.

“We might see another resurgence when the next month’s futures contract expire,” said the tanker broker.

Topics: Oil supply

Related

Business & Economy
Eni cuts oil and gas output, spending targets amid coronavirus hit
Business & Economy
Oil rallies on acceleration of output cuts from OPEC nations

Eni cuts oil and gas output, spending targets amid coronavirus hit

Updated 3 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Eni cuts oil and gas output, spending targets amid coronavirus hit

Updated 3 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

MILAN: Italian energy group Eni lowered its forecast for production and investments on Friday as the coronavirus crisis has driven down oil and gas demand and hammered crude prices.

In a statement on first quarter results, it said it would spend about 30 percent less this year than planned and expected production to be 1.75 million-1.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The group, which said in March it would cut capital expenditure in 2020 by 25 percent, said on Friday it expected spending in 2021 to be 30-35 percent lower than original plans.

“The period since March has been the most complex period the global economy has seen for more than 70 years. Like everyone, we expect a complicated 2020,” Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said.

Demand for oil and gas has tumbled as governments have imposed lockdowns to stop the coronavirus spreading, prompting energy companies to slash investment and conserve cash. Many firms are raising extra cash in debt to weather the storm.

On Thursday, Eni approved the issue of bonds for up to €4 billion ($4.30 billion).

The company, which forecasts adjusted cash flow of €7.3 billion based on benchmark Brent crude at $45 a barrel, said it was sitting on a liquidity cushion of €16 billion.

Brent was trading at half that level on Friday.

In the first quarter, adjusted net profit fell by 94 percent to €59 million, below an analyst consensus provided by the company of around €240 million.

Topics: Eni

Related

Business & Economy
Oil rallies on acceleration of output cuts from OPEC nations
Business & Economy
Ships, trains, caves: Oil traders chase storage space in world awash with fuel

Latest updates

Supertanker rates ease after traders left all at sea
Eni cuts oil and gas output, spending targets amid coronavirus hit
What We Are Reading Today: How and Why Species Multiply
Inject disinfectant? Trump’s idea baffles experts
Virus curfew extended to May 15 in Manila

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.