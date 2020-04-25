You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon slashes exchange rate at money transfer firms

Lebanon slashes exchange rate at money transfer firms

Beirut, as depicted above on a vintage Lebanese banknote, is struggling to keep a lid on the country’s financial problems. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gyaps

Updated 25 April 2020
Reuters

Lebanon slashes exchange rate at money transfer firms

  • New rate applies to cash sent through wire transfer offices used by Lebanese diaspora to send funds home
Updated 25 April 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: The Lebanese central bank set an exchange rate of 3,625 Lebanese pounds per dollar to be applied by money-transfer firms on Friday, a central bank source said, 58 percent weaker than the official peg as the country grapples with a financial crisis.

The new rate is seen as part of wider moves by the central bank away from a peg in place since 1997, bankers say. Though the official pegged rate of 1,507.5 pounds is still in place, it amounts to an effective devaluation of the pound.
The new rate applies to money sent through wire transfer offices, which are used by many Lebanese abroad to send money to family at home.
The Lebanese pound has slumped on a parallel market since October, when the country’s long-brewing economic troubles came to a head, prompting a financial and banking crisis considered the biggest risk to stability since the 1975-90 civil war.
The authorities are still applying the official pegged rate for essential imports — fuel, wheat and medicine — in an effort to slow spiralling inflation in the import-dependent economy.
“Prices may change every day and will be set the day before,” the central bank source said, adding that the rate reflected the price dollars were fetching at foreign exchange offices. “In the event that there are major fluctuations during the day, the price may be set again during the same day.”
A senior banker said central bank governor Riad Salameh was effectively devaluing the currency without announcing it.
With dollars in short supply, the central bank earlier this month said the money-transfer services must issue cash in the local currency at a “market rate.” This week, the central bank said

FASTFACT

With dollars in short supply, the central bank earlier this month said the money-transfer services must issue cash in the local currency at a “market rate.”

depositors with dollar accounts in Lebanon would be paid cash in pounds, also at a “market rate,” within withdrawal limits.
Banking sources said they expected the rate applied to such withdrawals to be close to the rate set by the central bank for wire transfer firms. Banks, exchange dealers and the central bank will meet on Monday to make a decision.
Parliament speaker Nabih Berri urged the government on Thursday to use its legal powers to halt the pound’s “dramatic collapse” before it is “too late.”
Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told Al-Joumhuria newspaper on Friday the fall could not be attributed to economic, financial or monetary reasons and said it was down to “strong speculation and manipulation in the market.”
“This increased the fear of citizens and their concern, which brought about an increase in demand for the dollar.”
Foreign currency dealers will strike until Monday “to warn about the continued deterioration of the exchange rate,” their syndicate announced late on Thursday.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Business & Economy
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise among Virgin Australia lessors
Business & Economy
Emirati police deploy smart tech in coronavirus fight

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to resume regular flight service on May 16

Updated 18 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to resume regular flight service on May 16

Updated 18 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways announced on Saturday it will resume passenger flights on May 16, with a reduced flights schedule.

The airlines said it is working with the UAE government and global aviation authorities to restart their operations, adding it will now be accepting bookings.

“Our aim is to gradually return to a fuller schedule as soon as it is safe for us to do so, but for now, our flights remain suspended, and will return on 16 May,” the airline announced on their website.

The carrier has been working with the UAE government to repatriate foreign citizens who were stuck in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak that shuttered international flights.

The repatriation flights will continue until May 15, the airline said, with outbound flights to destinations such as Amsterdam, Chicago, London, Tokyo, and Manila.

Topics: Coronavirus Etihad Airways

Related

Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad has full support of state owner, will resume flights in May: CEO

Latest updates

Bella Hadid stars in FaceTime campaign for Jacquemus
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to resume regular flight service on May 16
Dubai launches coronavirus home-testing to ease pressure on hospitals
Quarantine catch-up: At home with Dubai-based style star Zeynab El-Helw
LIVE: Despite easing lockdown, Middle East remain on high alert amid growing coronavirus cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.