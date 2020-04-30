You are here

Bayern star warns: Disaster if coronavirus reaches refugee camps

Alphonso Davies
Updated 30 April 2020
AFP

  • Ex-refugee Alphonso Davies raises funds for those forced to flee
MUNICH: Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies says it would be a “disaster” if the coronavirus reaches one of the world’s many refugee camps — like the one he was born in.

The 19-year-old started life in a refugee camp in Ghana after his parents fled the civil war in Liberia.

The family emigrated to Canada when Davies was five years old.

The move was made possible by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), for whom Davies helped raise funds by playing a virtual match last Saturday.

His opponent was AC Milan goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, 32, another former refugee who fled to Germany from Bosnia as a young boy before also eventually settling in Canada.

The pair went head-to-head in the eFootball PES2020 livestream tournament, organized by the UNHCR to help the 70 million refugees around the world.

“Right now, the main focus is to raise money to help get refugees whatever they need,” said Davies in a video press conference Tuesday in Munich.

“Obviously social distancing is tough for them with things so compact (in the camps) and if corona hits one of those refugee camps, it could be a disaster.

“I just want to use my platform to spread the word and help as much as possible.

“They (UNHCR) helped me out when I was in a camp and I wanted to support them.”

The online game raised around €9,000 ($9,755) in donations.

“It was really fun, but I think he won more games than I did,” admitted Davies with a smile.

The Canadian teen joined Bayern in late 2018, and nailed down a first team berth at left-back this season despite arriving from Vancouver Whitecaps as a winger.

The Bundesliga season was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus, but Davies has kept busy improving his German and last week signed a contract extension until 2025.

He has entertained Bayern fans on social media during the lockdown with videos of him trying to master tricky words in the Bavarian dialect.

His dubbed imitation of the Backstreet Boys hit “I Want It That Way” went viral on TikTok.

“I love entertaining,” Davies admitted and smiled when a reporter from broadcaster RTL jokingly offered him a guest role in one of their soap operas.

The German Football League (DFL) has said it is ready to resume from May 9, albeit behind closed doors, but Angela Merkel’s government must still give the go-ahead.

With Bayern four points clear at the top of the table and on course for an eighth straight league title, Davies said playing the remaining nine games in near-empty stadiums will be a challenge.

“If it happens, it is going to be different,” said Davies. “The fans are a part of us, but it’s for everyone’s safety, so I don’t mind it.”

Topics: Bayern Munich

Japan’s Abe says cannot hold Olympics unless pandemic contained

Updated 30 April 2020
Reuters

  • Japan postponed the Games until July 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis
  • Japan has registered 13,895 COVID-19 infections, including 413 deaths
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics could not take place next year unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained, as the city’s governor called for an extension of the nationwide state of emergency.

The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government last month postponed the Games until July 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis.

With the epidemic’s worldwide infection rate climbing and experts suggesting a vaccine is a long way off, doubts have been raised about the chances of holding the huge event next year.

“We’ve been saying the Olympic and Paralympic Games must be held in a complete form, in that athletes and spectators can all participate safely. It would be impossible to hold the Games in such a complete form unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained,” Abe said in response to an opposition lawmaker.

Abe’s summary of the situation was later underlined by IOC President Thomas Bach.

“The IOC fully agrees with the position of Prime Minister Abe,” Bach said in response to a question from Reuters.

“From the very beginning of this crisis, we established the principle that the Olympic and Paralympic Games can only be organized in a safe environment for everyone involved. This principle has driven all our decisions so far, and we remain committed to it in the future.”

Abe has staked part of his legacy as Japan’s longest-serving premier on holding the Games and was hoping for a boom in tourism and consumer spending. Japan has gathered some $3 billion in domestic sponsorship, an Olympic record, and spent close to $13 billion on preparations.

The prime minister said on Wednesday that the Olympics “must be held in a way that shows the world has won its battle against the coronavirus pandemic,” and cautioned that Japan should “brace for a protracted battle.” 

Tokyo confirmed 47 new infections on Wednesday. The national tally stands at 13,895 infections, including 413 deaths, national broadcaster NHK said.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday night that the government was planning to extend the nationwide emergency by about one month and that it would make a final decision after hearing from experts at a meeting on Friday.

While Japan’s tally is still low compared with other nations, critics say the country is not doing enough testing to reveal the scope of a problem that has put huge strains on some of its hospitals.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus Shinzo Abe

