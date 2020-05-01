UAE helps return more than 37,000 passengers to their home countries

DUBAI: The UAE has facilitated the return of 37,469 residents and tourists to their home countries in hundreds of special flights from Dubai airports since the outbreak began, state news agency WAM has reported.

Government authorities have teamed up with Dubai’s aviation sector and several diplomatic missions to carry out 312 repatriation flights over the past weeks, as borders remained shut because of the pandemic.

“Dubai’s aviation sector has always been renowned for its collaborative approach, but even this already high standard has been surpassed since the onset of COVID-19,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Group, said.

Al-Maktoum said he was confident that Dubai’s aviation sector “will emerge from this crisis as an even stronger and more resilient community.”