You are here

  • Home
  • UAE helps return more than 37,000 passengers to their home countries

UAE helps return more than 37,000 passengers to their home countries

Short Url

https://arab.news/8mq9v

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

UAE helps return more than 37,000 passengers to their home countries

  • 312 repatriation flights have been carried out over the past weeks
  • Flights in Dubai airports have been suspended on March 24
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has facilitated the return of 37,469 residents and tourists to their home countries in hundreds of special flights from Dubai airports since the outbreak began, state news agency WAM has reported.

Government authorities have teamed up with Dubai’s aviation sector and several diplomatic missions to carry out 312 repatriation flights over the past weeks, as borders remained shut because of the pandemic.

“Dubai’s aviation sector has always been renowned for its collaborative approach, but even this already high standard has been surpassed since the onset of COVID-19,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Group, said.

Al-Maktoum said he was confident that Dubai’s aviation sector “will emerge from this crisis as an even stronger and more resilient community.”

Topics: Dubai UAE Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
UAE reports 552 of new COVID-19 cases, urges public to obey precautions
Middle-East
UAE sends coronavirus relief aid to the Philippines, Nepal

Jordan has coronavirus outbreak in control: health minister

Updated 31 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan has coronavirus outbreak in control: health minister

Updated 31 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan has the coronavirus outbreak in control with zero cases reported during the past few days, health minister Saad Jaber said.

“One of the reasons Jordan has been successfully in combatting COVID-19 is its expansive media education campaign and the level of trust the Jordanian government built with its citizens. For instance, since the start of the pandemic, the Jordanian government has been transparent about the number of cases and has repeatedly reminded its citizens of the necessary safety precautions,” according to Jaber, in a report from state news agency Petra.

Jordan is gradually reopening its economy after weeks of lockdown measures to control the spread of coronavirus, with small shops and businesses allowed to open.

“Jordan is now at a phase in which 70 percent of the economy is back to operating as usual,” Jaber said.

But the government is making sure that businesses and individuals adhere to public safety and security measures, and is issuing a new defense order to penalize corporations and public transport operators and even workers – particularly if they do not wear face masks – who break the regulations.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh likewise reiterated the implementation of the Friday lockdown order to keep social distancing and minimize contacts that would risk infection transmission.

Topics: Coronavirus Jordan

Related

Middle-East
Jordan eases coronavirus curfew measures in Madaba, Ajloun and Jerash
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah calls for heightened coronavirus efforts as country returns to normal life

Latest updates

UAE helps return more than 37,000 passengers to their home countries
Jordan has coronavirus outbreak in control: health minister
UAE reports 552 of new COVID-19 cases, urges public to obey precautions
Turkey sends second consignment of coronavirus medical aid to US
China reports 12 new coronavirus cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.