Iran coronavirus deaths rise by 65 to 6,156

People wearing protective clothing, masks and gloves, pray during the funeral of a victim who died from the new coronavirus, at a cemetery in the outskirts of the city of Babol, in north of Iran, Thursday, April 30, 2020. (AP)
  • The total number of confirmed cases in Iran has reached 96,448
DUBAI: Iran’s death toll from new coronavirus increased by 65 in the past 24 hours to 6,156 on Saturday, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV.
The total number of diagnosed cases in Iran, one of the hardest hit Middle Eastern countries, has reached 96,448, he said, adding that 2,787 were in critical condition.

  • There are a large amount of Indian people living in the Gulf region
  • Indian navy has various ships ready to start the repatriation of its nationals
DUBAI: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambar Singh said they were ready to evacuate stranded nationals from Gulf countries amid the coronavirus outbreak that shuttered international travel, South Asian news agency ANI has reported.

Singh said the country has a “large diaspora in the Gulf,” and that the Indian armed forces were informed of a plan to repatriate them as soon as the government gives its go signal.

“We have readied our ships and will go for the evacuation as soon as we get the go-ahead,” he said in a press conference with India’s chief of defense.

Evacuations could involve “more (than one) trips,” the admiral added, and could be a “continuous process depending on the numbers.”

