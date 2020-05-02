Iran coronavirus deaths rise by 65 to 6,156

Indian Navy ready to evacuate nationals stranded in Gulf countries: chief

DUBAI: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambar Singh said they were ready to evacuate stranded nationals from Gulf countries amid the coronavirus outbreak that shuttered international travel, South Asian news agency ANI has reported.

Singh said the country has a “large diaspora in the Gulf,” and that the Indian armed forces were informed of a plan to repatriate them as soon as the government gives its go signal.

“We have readied our ships and will go for the evacuation as soon as we get the go-ahead,” he said in a press conference with India’s chief of defense.

Evacuations could involve “more (than one) trips,” the admiral added, and could be a “continuous process depending on the numbers.”