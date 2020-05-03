Yusuf Al-Turki has been the undersecretary for graduate studies and scientific research at King Abdul Aziz University (KAU), Jeddah, since November 2017.

Born in Makkah in 1958, Al-Turki started his academic career as a demonstrator after he got his bachelor’s degree in engineering from the College of Engineering at KAU in 1980.

In 1985, Al-Turki was awarded a doctorate in electrical power engineering from the University of Manchester, England.

He was then appointed as an assistant professor at KAU, and in 1991 he was promoted to associate professor. In 1999, he became a professor in the electrical and computer engineering department, where he worked until appointed to his present job in 2017.

Al-Turki enjoys extensive administrative experience. From 1991 to 1995, he worked at the director of studies and development office of KAU’s College of Engineering. From 1996 to 1997, he was the chairman of the electrical and computer engineering department, and from 1997 to 1999, he served as the vice dean for administrative and financial affairs at the College of Engineering.

Two years later, Al-Turki became director of the development and studies unit at the Research and Consultations Institute of KAU, and in 2002, he became its vice dean. Four years later, he became the dean for scientific research.

Recently, KAU announced the winners of a research initiative on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Forty-two research proposals have been selected out of the total 230. The selection committees focused on proposals that provided creative solutions.

Al-Turki said the researchers were encouraged to analyze the available data, review theses, publications and scientific articles on the pandemic and suggest fast and effective methods to diagnose the disease.