Yemen’s prime minister reviews COVID-19 measures in Taiz 

DUBAI: Yemen’s prime minster reviewed coronavirus measures with the governor of Taiz on Saturday following last week’s first reports of COVID-19 deaths in the war-torn country.
Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed and Governor Nabil Shamsan discussed the local authority’s efforts to deal with the emerging challenges of the recent coronavirus infections recorded in the province, state news agency Saba News reported.
They also spoke about plans to slow the spread and how to prepare for any possible emergency and the prime minister pledged to provide equipment for isolation and quarantine centers, while continuing to raise public awareness.
Saeed said it was essential to maintain the ongoing closure of all major ports in the province, except for the entry of goods and supplies for health sector.
Yemeni authorities reported multiple coronavirus infections last week after the United Nations said it feared the disease could be spreading undetected in a country where millions face famine and lack medical care.
The new cases were reported in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden, forcing authorities to impose a three-day, 24-hour curfew.
Previously, Yemen had only detected one case.
