Kuwait deputy interior minister praises national guard efforts during coronavirus 

The hospital – that was set up in earlier April - receives up to 400 to 500 people a day. (KUNA)
Updated 03 May 2020
DUBAI: Kuwait Deputy Interior Minister, Lieutenant-General Essam Al-Naham, on Saturday praised the efforts of the National Guard in setting up a field hospital in Mahboula, state news agency KUNA reported.
The deputy minister was given a tour of the hospital that was set up to face the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic. 
The hospital – that was set up in earlier April - receives up to 400 to 500 people a day. 
Mahboula was one of the main affected areas in Kuwait by the coronavirus. Last month it was one of the areas that the government had placed under complete lockdown.

Egypt reports 15 military casualties in Sinai recently

Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
Egypt reports 15 military casualties in Sinai recently

  • The military publishes updates on its operations in Sinai every few months, without giving a specific time frame
CAIRO: Egypt’s military said on Sunday that 15 of its men had died or been wounded in operations in the Sinai Peninsula recently, and that 126 suspected militants had been killed.
The military publishes updates on its operations in Sinai every few months, without giving a specific time frame.
The statement came three days after the military said 10 personnel were killed or wounded in an attack near Bir Al-Abd in North Sinai. Daesh claimed the attack.
The Interior Ministry later said 18 suspected militants had been killed in a shootout near Bir Al-Abd.
Militants loyal to Daesh are active in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, where Egypt has been battling an insurgency for years.
Human rights organizations accuse Egypt of carrying out extrajudicial executions, forced evictions and collective punishment as part of the crackdown.
The military has denied such accusations, saying it takes the lives of civilians into consideration during operations. 

