Kuwait deputy interior minister praises national guard efforts during coronavirus 

DUBAI: Kuwait Deputy Interior Minister, Lieutenant-General Essam Al-Naham, on Saturday praised the efforts of the National Guard in setting up a field hospital in Mahboula, state news agency KUNA reported.
The deputy minister was given a tour of the hospital that was set up to face the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.
The hospital – that was set up in earlier April - receives up to 400 to 500 people a day.
Mahboula was one of the main affected areas in Kuwait by the coronavirus. Last month it was one of the areas that the government had placed under complete lockdown.
