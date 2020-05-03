You are here

  • Home
  • Algerian singer Idir, a Berber icon, has died in Paris

Algerian singer Idir, a Berber icon, has died in Paris

In this file photo taken on April 23, 2000 Algerian singer Idir performs during the 24th Printemps de Bourges music festival. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p43nm

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Algerian singer Idir, a Berber icon, has died in Paris

  • Saturday’s death of the singer was confirmed on a post on his official Facebook page
  • French media report that he died from pulmonary disease after being hospitalized on Friday
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Idir, an Algerian singer who gave voice to the Berber and Kabyle cultures, has died in Paris. He was 70.
Saturday’s death of the singer, whose real name was Hamid Cheriet, was confirmed on a post on his official Facebook page that read “we regret to announce the passing of our father (to all), Idir. Rest in peace.”
French media report that he died from pulmonary disease after being hospitalized on Friday.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune paid tribute to him on Twitter, saying that “with his passing, Algeria has lost one of its monuments,” and referred to him as “an icon of Algerian art.”
Idir was a national treasure in his native Algeria.
Born on Oct. 25, 1949 in Ait Lahcene, near the Kabylie capital of Tizi Ouzou and part of French Algeria at the time, he studied to be a geologist, but his life took a twist in 1973 when he was called up as a last-minute replacement on the radio to sing “A Vava Inouva.” It was a lullaby with the “rich oral traditions” of the Berber culture and became a beloved song in the country.
Idir moved to France in 1975, after finishing military service, where he recorded his first album, also titled “A Vava Inouva,” and a series of popular North African-style songs in the same decade.
The style of his music, with lone vocals and acoustic guitar, championed the sounds of Kabyle music, and as such he was widely considered an ambassador of the Kabyle culture.
The Berber-speaking Kabyle people are a sub-group of North and West Africa’s wider Berber ethnic population. In Algeria, the Kabyles are a minority that have historically been repressed by the central government and are indigenous to the north of the country, spanning the Atlas Mountains. Many Kabyle settled in France following the Algerian civil war.

Topics: Algeria singer Idir Paris

Related

Lifestyle
Singer Hailee Steinfeld wears Lebanese designer for virtual performance

REVIEW: ‘Dangerous Lies’ — a messy and lazily paced whodunit

Camila Mendes in ‘Dangerous Lies.’ (Supplied)
Updated 03 May 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

REVIEW: ‘Dangerous Lies’ — a messy and lazily paced whodunit

Updated 03 May 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Murder mysteries and thrillers have been with us ever since the Lumiere Brothers discovered how to push pictures into motion and movement. Agatha Christie’s whodunits and Alfred Hitchcock’s crime capers have kept us at the edge of our seats and our hearts thumping in anticipation of the next scene. In recent times, Rian Johnson's “Knives Out,” which ran close to a Christie adventure, was superb. Netflix’s latest thriller, “Dangerous Lies” — starring Michael Scott — shares something with “Knives Out” as they both feature a rich old man and his caregiver. Beyond this, the two films are as wide apart as the North and the South Pole. There is very little surprise in “Dangerous Lies.” 

Scott (“Fatal Lesson:The Good Teacher,” “Dangerous Heart,” “It’s Christmas, Carol”) takes us to a stately mansion owned by the wealthy Leonard (Eliot Gould) — a kind old man who has to pop many pills to stay alive. Obviously he needs a caretaker, and Katie Franklin (Camila Mendes) steps in. During the day, she works for Leonard, but at night, she attends a local diner. Her husband, Adam Kettner (Jessie T Usher) stays awake impatiently waiting for her, sometimes in his car outside. 

Jesse T. Usher in ‘Dangerous Lies.’ (Supplied)

The couple lead a precarious existence, struggling to pay off their credit card and other bills. But when Katie mentions her predicament to Leonard, he gives her a hefty check, the amount is many times more than what her actual salary is. When Leonard suddenly dies in his sleep and the couple find a large stash of money in the house, the web of deceit begins to spin. New characters like lawyer Julia Byron-Kim (Jamie Chung) and real-estate agent Mickey Hayden (Cam Gigandet) appear, thoroughly confusing both Adam and Katie. 

Sasha Alexander and Garfield Wilson in ‘Dangerous Lies.’ (Supplied)

David Golden’s writing is often messy, and sometimes you have to go back and forth (an advantage in streaming platforms like Netflix) to get a grip on the plot. As twists play out in a lazily paced story, too much is revealed too quickly at the end. This makes the movie seem rather uneven. While Mendes adds a dash of innocence to her character — and she is the only one for whom the title does not hold true — she is somewhat wooden, failing to convey the shocks and surprises which topple her every now and then. Usher is just passable, but Chung is quite a disaster, underlining the fact that while there is a pressing need for home entertainment in this period of lockdown, platforms like Netflix must tread carefully not to ruin their reputations.

Topics: Dangerous Lies review

Latest updates

Algerian singer Idir, a Berber icon, has died in Paris
Probe into claims Afghan migrants forced into river by Iran guards
Egypt reports 15 military casualties in Sinai recently
Palestinian laborers back working in Israel as virus slows
Pompeo says ‘enormous evidence’ virus came from Wuhan lab

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.