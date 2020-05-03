RIYADH: The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, has been conducting advanced clinical studies at hospitals across the Kingdom to combat the coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The medical team, comprising physicians, pharmacists and researchers, aims to assess four remedy protocols that include hydroxychloroquine lopinavir/ritonavir remdesivir interferon.
These drugs have anti-viral properties, or imitate some of the virus immunity responses, and are given orally or through the veins. The study focuses on those showing medium to severe symptoms, and these drugs have shown preliminary effectiveness during laboratory studies.
Saudi Arabia leads advance clinical studies for virus treatment
