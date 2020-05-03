Saudi Arabia leads advance clinical studies for virus treatment

You are here

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, has been conducting advanced clinical studies at hospitals across the Kingdom to combat the coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The medical team, comprising physicians, pharmacists and researchers, aims to assess four remedy protocols that include hydroxychloroquine lopinavir/ritonavir remdesivir interferon.
These drugs have anti-viral properties, or imitate some of the virus immunity responses, and are given orally or through the veins. The study focuses on those showing medium to severe symptoms, and these drugs have shown preliminary effectiveness during laboratory studies.

Mohammed Al-Dukhainy, official spokesman of the Saudi General Authority for Statistics

Updated 04 May 2020
Arab News

Mohammed Al-Dukhainy, official spokesman of the Saudi General Authority for Statistics

Updated 04 May 2020
Arab News

Mohammed Al-Dukhainy has been deputy of the strategic communications department at the General Authority for Statistics (GaSat) and the authority’s official spokesman since September 2019.

Al-Dukhainy, whose authority recently invited establishments to take part in a survey to measure the impact of COVID-19 on commercial activities in the Kingdom, said that the survey aimed to support policy- and decision-makers to build a system of procedures to foster the survival of commercial activities in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Dukhainy received his bachelor’s degree in education from King Saud University in Riyadh.

He started his career in 2000 as a teacher in the Eastern Province. After two years, he joined the media team of the education department in the province.

He then moved to the Education Ministry, where he was appointed head of the educational media department and the ministry’s official spokesperson from 2010 to late 2013.

He also became editor-in-chief of the Al-Ma’arifa Magazine, an education-focused monthly issued by the Education Ministry.

Some three years later, the former minister of education assigned Al-Dukhainy to supervise the ministry’s department of public relations and media, with all job powers granted and linked to the minister’s office.

Al-Dukhainy has undertaken a number of media courses and attended many specialized forums. He also attended a strategic planning course in Manchester. He has represented Saudi Arabia at many cultural and educational official gatherings and meetings.

