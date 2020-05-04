You are here

Cristiano Ronaldo called back to Italy as Serie A gets back training amid doubts

In this file photo taken on January 6, 2020 Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Cagliari at the Juventus Allianz stadium in Turin. (AFP)
Updated 04 May 2020
AFP

  • Return to training gives fans hope season might be able to resume
MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo has been recalled from Portugal as Serie A clubs get back to individual training on Monday after a two-month coronavirus lockdown, but doubts remain over whether the championship can return.
The interior ministry’s go-ahead for players to return to club training facilities two weeks ahead of schedule has offered fans hope that the 2019-20 season might yet be saved.
The government was responding after regions that had avoided the worst of the pandemic took matters into their own hands and gave permission to clubs to open their facilities for players to train on their own.
But sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has warned that although individual training can resume, training in groups must wait until May 18. And with Italy still in the grip of the pandemic which has killed nearly 29,000, it is uncertain when matches will be able to restart.
“Nothing has changed compared to what I have always said about football,” said Spadafora.
“Team training will not resume before May 18 and the resumption of the championship, for now, is not really discussed.”
Spadafora added, as if to confirm his difficult relationship with professional football: “Now excuse me, but I’m returning to take care of all the other sports and sports centers (gymnasiums, dance centers, swimming pools) which must reopen as soon as possible.”
The Corriere dello Sport daily on Monday created a front-page photo of the minister with a dagger about to burst a ball, with the headline “Attack on Calcio.”
Officially, all 20 Serie A teams have unanimously backed a return to competition, despite reservations from clubs such as Brescia and Torino, in the north of Italy, which was particularly hard hit.
Torino president Urbano Cairo conceded there were “divergent opinions.”
With the league suspended since March 9, football authorities point to the severe economic impact for a sector which according to the federation posts a turnover of 4.7 billion euros ($5.1 billion) and employs more than 120,000 people.
Clubs from the less affected areas of the country have been talking about going back to training for weeks.
Following decisions from local governments, teams such as Napoli and Parma have followed the lead of Lazio — who trailed leaders Juventus by just a point when play was suspended — and set dates this week for players to train.
Sassuolo became the first team to resume individual training on Monday, with Bologna set to follow on Tuesday, then Lazio and Roma after their players and staff undergo coronavirus tests.
Inter Milan said “first-team players will, on a voluntary basis, be able to make use of the pitches at the Suning Training Center in Appiano Gentile over the coming days for individual activities.”
Champions Juventus have recalled their overseas players, including Ronaldo, who once back from the Portuguese island of Madeira will have to spend two weeks in quarantine.
Juventus began carrying out medical tests on their players at the club’s J-Medicial center in Turin on Monday, local media reported.
The first to arrive were Federico Bernardeschi, Juan Cuadrado, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci and Aaron Ramsey, all wearing face masks.
City rivals Torino are also cautiously preparing to return to training.
“The contagion is still important and we are not yet out of the problem,” Cairo said on the 71th anniversary of the Superga tragedy, a plane crash which killed all the members of the legendary ‘Il Grande Torino’ team.
“We must be on high alert. The restart on a day like this is something symbolic.”
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) will hold a meeting on May 8 which could be decisive, although president Gabriele Gravina warned he would “never sign for the end of the championships,” which he said would be “the death of Italian football.”

Egyptian tennis player follows brother in receiving life ban

LONDON: Egyptian player Youssef Hossam has been banned from professional tennis for life for match-fixing, two years after his brother was also permanently excluded from the sport on corruption charges.
A statement from the Tennis Integrity Unit issued Monday said the 21-year-old Youssef Hassam, provisionally suspended since May 2019, had been banned for life following his conviction on multiple match-fixing and associated corruption charges.
The punishment was imposed by Jane Mulcahy QC, a senior English lawyer, following a three-day disciplinary hearing in London in March.
According to the statement, a TIU investigation revealed that in the four years from 2015-2019, Hossam “conspired with other parties to carry out an extensive campaign of betting-related corruption at the lower levels of professional tennis.”
These involved 21 breaches of tennis’ anti-corruption program, including eight cases of match fixing, six of facilitating gambling, two of soliciting other players not to use best efforts, three failures to report corrupt approaches and two failures to co-operate with a TIU investigation.
Hossam, currently a lowly 810 in the ATP singles rankings, having reached a career high of 291 in December 2017, is now “permanently excluded from competing in or attending any sanctioned tennis event organized or recognized by the governing bodies of the sport,” the TIU statement said.
Life bans are comparatively rare in tennis but in 2018 Youssef’s brother, Karim Hossam, received such a suspension after being found guilty of 16 corruption charges that included providing inside information and facilitating betting.
While the likes of Roger Federer and Serena Williams are multi-millionaires, there have long been concerns that players in the lower levels of professional tennis are especially vulnerable to corruption given the relatively meagre prize money on offer in their tournaments.

