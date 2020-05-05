You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi experts warn against investing in unlicensed projects

Saudi experts warn against investing in unlicensed projects

A dramatic morning view from a park in the Saudi city of Alkhobar. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nkh85

Updated 23 sec ago
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Saudi experts warn against investing in unlicensed projects

  • Warning comes after a company is accused of using official logos in promotional video
Updated 23 sec ago
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Experts have warned against investing in projects that have not been properly licensed. 

The warnings come after the authorities initiated action against the promoter of the so-called “Kingdom’s Island,” a largescale development with hotels and entertainment facilities in the eastern city of Alkhobar.

Mohammed Al-Sufayan, the spokesman of Eastern Province municipality, told Arab News that the company that promoted the project did not submit any documents for project tender, and had put the Vision 2030 logo and Eastern Province Municipality logo in its promotional video without prior consent from the authorities.

The municipality said the company approached the investment department in the municipality and presented the idea for the project. However, the department officials explained to the company that it should go through the official procedures in order to compete for the project with other companies. The municipality officials explained also to the company CEO that the project would be put up for public tender. But the company did not submit its documents to participate in the tender.

Abdul Hadi Al-Shammari, the head of the municipal council of Eastern Province municipality, said the promoters of the project would be held accountable for this action.

“We’re discussing this issue thoroughly before taking the next step. The municipality put up the project for tender for all investors and was clear and transparent about the proper way to participate in the project and explained all the steps that companies should take to apply for the tender. But for some reason the company who posted the video did not follow these steps,” he said. Al-Shammari urged the general public and businesses to make sure that all companies promoting investment should have proper licenses.

Mohammed Al-Hamad, former chairman of the Consumer Protection Association, called upon anyone who wanted to invest their money in a project to make sure that the investment project was legal and has been licensed properly.

Dr. Turki Abdul Aziz Al-Matrouk, an assistant professor of sociology at King Saud University, said people assumed that a project of such magnitude must have been licensed by the authorities and that it never occurred to them to check whether the project was licensed properly or not. 

Increasing public awareness, he added, was important and government authorities could help by organizing awareness campaigns.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Business & Economy
Virgin Hyperloop gets trade license from Saudi investment ministry

Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule

Updated 05 May 2020
Reuters

Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule

  • Diverging economic forecasts make it harder for investors to understand the banks’ models
Updated 05 May 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Like the myriad approaches governments are taking to tackle the coronavirus crisis, the way the world’s top banks are calculating their potential losses also differs widely, with puzzling outcomes for investors.

These discrepancies are rooted in the interpretation of new accounting rules called IFRS9, which have been designed to promote transparency and stability by making banks account for loan losses earlier.

But rather than solving problems seen during the 2008-9 financial crisis, when markets were blindsided by a sudden deterioration in bank balance sheet health, IFRS9 is confounding the same investors they are meant to help.

While the rules aim to provide a more realistic and timely picture of bank exposures, some have described their application as more art than science. Critics go further; complaining the system is complex, opaque and vulnerable to abuse.

“It makes a mockery of financial reporting if banks can report better numbers simply by assuming a more benign outlook — either intentionally or unintentionally,” Ed Firth, banking analyst at KBW, told Reuters.

A Reuters analysis of first quarter regulatory filings highlights the extent to which banks are basing their estimates of how bad loans will rise on differing economic forecasts.

For example, Barclays used an 8 percent fall in UK GDP and 6.7 percent unemployment as its baseline scenario for 2020, while fellow British lender Lloyds Banking Group had a 5 percent contraction in GDP and 5.9 percent unemployment.

Barclays booked a larger-than-expected 2.12 billion pound ($2.63 billion) credit impairment charge, while Lloyds set aside 1.4 billion pounds. Diverging economic forecasts don’t explain all of that variation, but they make it harder for investors to understand the banks’ models.

Lloyds’ Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said last week that while his bank’s 2020 forecast was comparatively less gloomy, its prediction for 3 percent growth in 2021 was more realistic.

“We are assuming a prudent recovery in the second year of 3 percent only, so our combined impact on the two years is a negative 2 percent GDP,” Horta-Osorio said.

Barclays, which expects a 6.3 percent bounce back in 2021, said its forecast “reflects the most recent economic forecasts available in the market combined with internal assumptions.”

Filippo Alloatti, senior international credit analyst at Federated Hermes, said he was undecided on whether IFRS9 was a help or a hindrance to bank investors.

“We knew IFRS9 was untested in a recessionary environment. It gets complicated when banks are using a ‘scenario cocktail’ and not disclosing the relative weighting of each scenario,” he said.

Related

Business & Economy
Indian bank bad debt could double after COVID-19 crisis
Middle-East
Lebanon banks reject rescue plan as government asks IMF for help

Latest updates

Saudi experts warn against investing in unlicensed projects
Frozen-out tycoon loses turf war with Assad wife
‘Now we see life again’ as Italy eases lockdown
World leaders pledge $8bn to create vaccine for coronavirus
Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises by 74

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.