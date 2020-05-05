Qatar Airways planning substantial job cuts: Company notice

You are here

Qatar Airways is planning to cut a significant number of jobs because travel has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and told cabin crew to prepare for redundancies, a company notice seen by Reuters said on Tuesday. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

  • Airline said in March it was burning through its cash reserves and would eventually seek government aid
DUBAI: Qatar Airways is planning to cut a significant number of jobs because travel has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and told cabin crew to prepare for redundancies, according to a company notice seen by Reuters.
The state-owned airline, one of few global carriers still operating scheduled services, said in March it was burning through its cash reserves and would eventually seek government aid.
“We have to face a new reality, where many borders are closed, rendering many of our destinations closed and aircraft grounded as a result, with no foreseeable outlook for immediate, positive change,” Chief Executive Akbar Al-Baker said in the notice to cabin crew.
“The truth is, we simply cannot sustain the current numbers and we need to make a substantial number of jobs redundant — inclusive of Cabin Crew.”
A Qatar Airways spokesman confirmed a number of roles were being made redundant due to the impact of COVID-19.
“The unparalleled impact on our industry has caused significant challenges for all airlines and we must act decisively to protect the future of our business,” the spokesman told Reuters.
Neither the notice or the spokesman said how many jobs would be cut.
A Qatar Airways spokesman had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters outside of normal business hours on Tuesday.
Affected employees would be paid their contractual dues and any owed overtime, the notice said, and those who are not able to immediately return to their home countries would be provided with housing and a living allowance until such a return was possible.
The airline said last month some staff would have their wages halved for at least three months though would be later paid back.
Qatar Airways Group, which counts the airline among its assets, had 46,684 employees at the end of its last reported financial year in March 2019.
Rivals Emirates and Etihad Airways have temporarily slashed wages as they try to weather the crisis, while budget carrier Air Arabia earlier on Tuesday said it had laid off 57 employees.

UAE-based Air Arabia cuts 57 jobs due to coronavirus crisis

Updated 05 May 2020
Reuters

UAE-based Air Arabia cuts 57 jobs due to coronavirus crisis

  • Air Arabia: We will continue to do everything possible to safeguard our employees by keeping layoffs to the minimum and only as a last resort
Updated 05 May 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Air Arabia, the only listed carrier in the United Arab Emirates, has laid off 57 employees due to travel disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
The Sharjah-based airline, which has about 2,000 employees, has like other UAE carriers suspended scheduled operations since March. It is not clear when normal services will resume.
“It is unfortunate that we had to take the decision to lay off a small number of our staff this week. This is the first time in our history that we were forced to do so taking into consideration the current market realities,” the spokesman said.
The airline did not say which departments had been affected.
Air Arabia has taken measures to protect jobs since the virus outbreak, the spokesman said, without disclosing details.
“We will continue to do everything possible to safeguard our employees by keeping layoffs to the minimum and only as a last resort,” he said.
In a termination letter seen by Reuters, Air Arabia said the impact on global aviation by the virus was expected to continue for a “considerable period of time.”
Other Gulf airlines have temporarily cut salaries to weather the crisis.

