You are here

  • Home
  • French-Kurdish talks in northeast Syria likely to anger Turkey

French-Kurdish talks in northeast Syria likely to anger Turkey

A Syrian Kurdish woman waves the PYD flag in Ras Al-Ain, northern Syria, on Oct. 6 last year. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zu7bn

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

French-Kurdish talks in northeast Syria likely to anger Turkey

  • Ties between France and Turkey have been strained in recent years, mainly because of their divergent regional policies
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

ISTANBUL: Talks since Sunday between a French delegation and Kurdish parties in northeast Syria hint at a new source of tension between Paris and Ankara. The talks are part of efforts to unify Syrian Kurds in preparation for a potential peace settlement in the war-torn country.
The French delegation first met with the Kurdish National Alliance (HNKS), which is close to the Democratic Union Party (PYD). The delegation reportedly engaged in direct talks with the PYD leadership the day after.
Turkey considers the PYD and its military wing, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), as extensions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has fought for autonomy in Turkey for more than three decades and is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the US and EU.
France, which hosted Syrian-Kurdish delegations in Paris last year, has not released an official statement about the visit. Ties between France and Turkey have been strained in recent years, mainly because of their divergent regional policies.
French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized Turkey’s military offensive launched in October 2019 in YPG-controlled areas of northern Syria, and has met with senior Syrian-Kurdish officials.
In return, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused Macron of sponsoring terrorism.

BACKGROUND

Ties between France and Turkey have been strained in recent years, mainly because of their divergent regional policies.

Igor Delanoe, deputy director of the Moscow-based Observo French-Russian Analytical Center, said the French-Kurdish talks will further strain relations between Ankara and Paris. “France wants to regain some kind of political foothold in the conflict, after having unsuccessfully supported opponents of the Syrian regime,” he told Arab News.
“If the French succeed in uniting the Syrian Kurds, it will provide them with some credit that they can capitalize on to contribute on the political stage to post-crisis Syria, because the US isn’t interested in a settlement of the crisis.”
Another French objective of the talks, said Delanoe, relates to security. “Many French radical jihadists are said to be prisoners of the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces, of which the YPG is the main component),” he added.
“Riots have broken out in an SDF-controlled jail where thousands of terrorists are held. For Paris, there’s a direct interest that these people don’t fly away. In return for the Kurds making sure this doesn’t happen, France can offer some political commitment and support to the Syrian Kurds’ cause.”
At the regional level, Delanoe said the French-Kurdish talks are a direct reaction to Turkey’s increased footprint in Libya.
In January, Ankara and Paris blamed each other for Libya’s instability, and Macron said Turkish ships escorting Syrian mercenaries arrived on Libyan territory. “As a result, France is trying to leverage the Kurds to curb Turkey’s ambitions,” Delanoe said.
Samuel Ramani, a Middle East analyst at the University of Oxford, told Arab News that the French-Kurdish talks “follow a long string of perceived escalations against Turkey from Ankara’s point of view.”
He said: “France sent warships to the eastern Mediterranean in late January, which was widely interpreted in Turkey as a show of solidarity with Greece. More recently, France sent an unauthorized flight over Libya, and there are concerns in Turkey that France could use the EU maritime arms embargo against Libya to deter Turkish military support for the GNA (Governmental of National Accord).”
He added: “Negotiating with the Syrian Kurds will only inflame tensions with Turkey at this time. I think the bigger impact will be on French-Turkish relations rather than Turkish policy in Syria.”
Ramani expressed skepticism about the French-Kurdish talks. “Past mediation efforts, including those brokered by France, have failed to promote Kurdish unity, and given the divisions among Kurds about (Syrian President Bashar) Assad, there’s little sign that there will be more success this time,” Ramani said.

Topics: Kurdistan Iraq Turkey

Related

Middle-East
Syria Kurds set up first coronavirus hospital
Middle-East
Erdogan ‘risks lives’ blocking water supply to Kurds

US Democrats urged to oppose Israeli occupation

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders during a debate. (AFP)
Updated 5 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

US Democrats urged to oppose Israeli occupation

  • Signatories include former ambassadors to Israel, national security directors, Obama-era presidential advisors and many others close to the issue
Updated 5 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Dozens of former US national security officials have urged the Democratic Party to oppose Israel’s occupation and annexation of Palestinian territory, and to take a more balanced approach to the conflict.
In a letter sent to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Monday, more than 30 former officials urged the party to explicitly support the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and freedom as part of its agenda in November’s presidential elections.
“The 2020 platform should expressly state a commitment to a resolution of the conflict that ensures both Israel’s security and future as a Jewish and democratic state with equal rights for all its citizens, as well as Palestinian rights, including self-determination, security and freedom,” the letter reads.
The Trump administration, it says, has made a “sovereign, independent and contiguous Palestinian state impossible.” This, the letter says, harms Palestinians and undermines the US-Israel special relationship.
Signatories include former ambassadors to Israel, national security directors, Obama-era presidential advisors and many others close to the issue.
A statement issued by J Street, a US-based Jewish organization, welcomed the letter’s “explicit commitment to Palestinian rights” and “opposition to Israeli occupation and potential unilateral annexation in the West Bank.”
While Democratic support for Israel has previously been overwhelming, 2020 has seen growing criticism from within the party, and support for Palestine is becoming increasingly mainstream.

BACKGROUND

• While Democratic support for Israel has previously been overwhelming, 2020 has seen growing criticism from within the party, and support for Palestine is becoming increasingly mainstream.

• The letter to the DNC came as more than 15 years of legal back and forth over a $900 million lawsuit against the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) came to an end.

• The PA and PLO were accused of enabling a terrorist attack that killed US citizens, but the lawsuit was thrown out at the US Court of Appeals.

“I just don’t think that the DNC political apparatus is going to be able to ignore the support for Palestinian human rights that exists among Democratic voters,” said Maya Berry, executive director of the Arab American Institute.
“It’s no longer considered out of the norm to start asking very meaningful questions about what US policy is doing to further harm the rights of millions of people in Palestine.” Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, has previously described himself as a Zionist and “stalwart supporter” of Israel.
But as attitudes within the party are changing, Berry said, it will be difficult for him to govern with unconditional support for Israel.
The letter to the DNC came as more than 15 years of legal back and forth over a $900 million lawsuit against the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) came to an end.
The PA and PLO were accused of enabling a terrorist attack that killed US citizens, but the lawsuit was thrown out at the US Court of Appeals because it “lacked personal jurisdiction over the defendants.”

Topics: anti-israel Jerusalem Palestine

Related

Special
Middle-East
Palestinians reject Israeli attempts to control Hebron mosque
Middle-East
Palestinian laborers back working in Israel as virus slows

Latest updates

French-Kurdish talks in northeast Syria likely to anger Turkey
Saudi Cabinet emphasizes continued importance of Palestinian cause
‘Worst is over’ as oil stages a comeback
US Democrats urged to oppose Israeli occupation
Revealed: How rogue Iran airline spread coronavirus through Middle East

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.