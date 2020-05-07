You are here

India factory gas leak under control, LG Chem investigating cause

Smokes rise from an LG Polymers plant following a gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam on May 7, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Emergency services have evacuated villages and cordoned off a 3-kilometer radius
SEOUL: South Korea’s LG Chem said a gas leak at its plant in southern India had been brought under control, after an incident on Thursday that police estimate killed at least nine people and resulted in hundreds of casualties in nearby villages.
Emergency services have evacuated villages and cordoned off a 3-kilometer (nearly 2-mile) radius around the LG Polymers plant in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh state.
“We are currently assessing the extent of the damage on residents in the town and are taking all necessary measures to protect residents and employees in collaboration with related organizations,” LG Chem, the owner of LG Polymers, said in a statement.
LG Chem said in a statement that the gas emitted in the leak can cause nausea and dizziness when inhaled. It said it was seeking to ensure casualties received treatment quickly.
It also said the affected factory was suspended because of lockdown measures caused by coronavirus outbreak at the time of the accident, and said it was investigating how the leak occurred.

Topics: India

Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

  • Thailand has recorded 55 fatalities from the coronavirus since the outbreak began in January
BANGKOK: Thailand on Thursday reported three new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,992, a senior official said.
Of the new cases, two were Thai men who had returned from Kazakhstan and have been in state quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
The third case was a 59-year-old Thai woman in the southern province of Yala, he said.
Thailand has recorded 55 fatalities from the coronavirus since the outbreak began in January. Authorities have been cautiously allowing some businesses to reopen this week after weeks of near-lockdown.

Topics: Coronavirus Thailand

