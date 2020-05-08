You are here

  Milan Fashion Week 2020 will be virtual

Milan Fashion Week 2020 will be virtual

Milan Fashion Week has announced that its 2020 show will be entirely digital and take place from July 14-17. (AFP)
Milan Fashion Week 2020 will be virtual

DUBAI: The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the jam-packed fashion calendar, as nations worldwide bid to curb the spread of the infectious disease through lockdowns.

Milan Fashion Week has announced that its 2020 show will be entirely digital and take place from July 14-17.

Designers will present their spring/summer 2021 men’s collections and spring/summer 2021 men’s and women’s pre-collections.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“The idea of this digital fashion week is to have something a bit different from a normal fashion week,” Carlo Capasa, the president of the Camera della Moda, told Vogue. “It’s something we thought of specially for the digital world.”

While this new format might be disappointing for both brands and the audience, the virtual show may allow for more creativity.

“Everybody can decide their own message. The advantage is that, in a digital world, you are completely free. You find your way of expression,” Capasa said.

Milan will be the second city on the major fashion circuit to adopt a digital-only model, following the news last month about London Fashion Week also going virtual.

