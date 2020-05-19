You are here

Gaza girl, 13, teaches neighborhood children during school closure

A Palestinian school girl Fajr Hmaid, 13, teaches her neighbours' children an Arabic language lesson as schools are shut due to the coronavirus. (Reuters)
Reuters

Gaza girl, 13, teaches neighborhood children during school closure

  • Only 20 people have tested positive for the virus in the Hamas-run Palestinian enclave
GAZA: In a wooden shack in the Gaza Strip, a 13-year-old girl holds classes for neighborhood children who have missed out on their studies since schools were closed in March due to the novel coronavirus crisis.
Only 20 people have tested positive for the virus in the Hamas-run Palestinian enclave, where cross-border traffic has long been limited by Israel and Egypt and those entering Gaza in recent months have gone into quarantine.
Fajr Hmaid, who hopes to become a professional teacher one day, provides English, Arabic and math lessons to a class that has grown from four pupils to 15.
“I wanted to bring them here and teach them, this is my talent,” Hmaid said, wearing a white head-covering in the religiously conservative enclave.
“I have one girl in first grade. If she is absent from school for a period of time, she will forget how to grab the pen and how to write.”
Gaza teachers have also been giving lessons online during the health crisis.
Fajr’s father, Bandar Hmaid, said he was fine with the role his daughter has taken on.
“I said okay — but don’t make noise,” he said.

Topics: Gaza Palestine

Syria’s warring parties agree to Geneva talks: UN envoy

Updated 19 May 2020
Reuters

Syria's warring parties agree to Geneva talks: UN envoy

  • “As soon as the pandemic situation allows, they have agreed to come to Geneva and they have agreed on an agenda for the next meeting,” the envoy said
Updated 19 May 2020
Reuters

GENEVA: Opposing sides in Syria’s conflict have agreed to reconvene in Geneva for negotiations on the constitution, United Nations Special Envoy Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday, adding that a lull in fighting could provide an opportunity to start healing “deep, deep mistrust” between them.
“As soon as the pandemic situation allows, they have agreed to come to Geneva and they have agreed on an agenda for the next meeting,” he told journalists. He did not give a date and said that a virtual meeting of the constitutional committee would not be possible.
In the same briefing, Pedersen also repeated a message made to the UN Security Council on Monday and urged the United States and Russia to talk about a push for peace.

Topics: Syria Russia US UN

