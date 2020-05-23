You are here

  • Home
  • Inside Zari Fashion Bazaar, Saudi Arabia’s first virtual fashion event

Inside Zari Fashion Bazaar, Saudi Arabia’s first virtual fashion event

Zari Fashion Bazaar is a 3D platform that allows shoppers to virtually browse and shop collections, attend workshops and more. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cx9e3

Updated 13 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

Inside Zari Fashion Bazaar, Saudi Arabia’s first virtual fashion event

  • The three-day digital-only event was a direct response to the myriad cancelations brought on by COVID-19
Updated 13 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: There is no denying that the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) — declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March — has disrupted the fashion industry and challenged it to adapt to a new, digital environment. 

Next month, London Fashion Week Men’s will be replaced with a digital-only platform, starting with a virtual fashion week from June 12 to 14. Milano Fashion Week Digital has been announced for July 14 to 17 and will take place via immersive video content. The Paris collections will show virtually from July 9. 

In the Arab world, the industry is also opening up to new channels of communication and creativity. 

Last week, Sara Obeid, founder of a Riyadh-based event management company, teamed up with Saudi visual effects producer Jumana Shaheen to host the country’s first-ever 3D fashion event. 




The Zari Bazaar is a virtual marketplace showcasing designs from local talent. (Supplied)

Entitled “Zari” — named after a traditional type of embroidery that uses metallic thread — the three-day digital-only event was a direct response to the myriad cancelations brought on by COVID-19. 

“Having friends who work in fashion, I’ve come to know first-hand the disastrous effects those in the industry have had to endure due to the pandemic,” said Obeid to Arab News. “As it was Ramadan, we began to think how wonderful it would be to bring people together over a traditional bazaar. From that idea, we developed it further to become a virtual fashion forum that hosts four main sections,” she added.

The four sections include: Zari Bazaar, a virtual space where local designers can showcase their products in booths; Zari Academy, a panel of fashion experts such as Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council Caroline Rush hosting discussions, workshops and talks; Zari Exhibit, a collection of images of traditional Saudi clothes and accessories; and Zari Lounge, a digital infinity pool for guests to virtually hang out and network. 




The Zari Lounge. (Supplied)

“COVID-19 has had an immense impact on the fashion industry in Saudi Arabia,” notes Obeid. “All fashion retail stores and spaces are closed, and shopping at malls is a huge part of our culture. A lot of established local brands don’t have an online presence and rely heavily on their customer foot traffic to sustain their businesses,” she explained. 

The event, which took 40 days to conceive, aimed to bolster the country’s fashion industry and promote regional talent by showcasing and selling jewelry, accessories, and clothing from a number of local designers. 

Guests were invited to create Sims-like avatars to browse and purchase pieces from fine jewelry brands such Salama Khalfan and Yataghan, as well as ready-to-wear labels like Nabila Nazer and Al Areej, from the comfort of their own living room. 




The Zari Workshop room. (Supplied)

However, dreaming up the event was not without its obstacles.

“We spent a lot of time on research. It is surprising that the virtual technology of 2020 is not as one might expect it to be. Finding photographic inventory of traditional and historical Saudi clothing was also not an easy process,” said Obeid.

But after more than a month of hard work and dedication, the virtual event proved successful, allowing local designers to reach and connect with much larger audiences. 

“Since the pandemic began, there has been a general feeling of hopelessness and fear among people,” Obeid says. “By providing a platform for the designers where they could still connect with their customers, we hope that we are at least minimizing the effects that COVID-19 has had on them.”

Topics: Zari Marketplace

Capone: The degeneration of an evil mind

Updated 42 min 23 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Capone: The degeneration of an evil mind

Updated 42 min 23 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Several films have been made on Al Capone, the American mobster whose cold-blooded brutality became legendary in the American underworld. Of Italian descent, he first came to Chicago in 1919, when the city was notorious for bootlegging and rife with corruption. After committing countless crimes, he was finally caught and jailed in the early 1930s for tax evasion. He spent his last years in exile in Florida, where he lived under the watchful eye of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Josh Trank’s bio-drama follows Capone (played by Tom Hardy) as he lives out his final years in Florida. (Supplied)

In the latest take on the infamous gangster, Josh Trank’s bio-drama follows Capone (played by Tom Hardy) as he lives out his final years in Florida. As writer-director and editor, Trank narrates Capone’s twilight years through Hardy, with excellent results. There is a telling scene where Capone shoots a crocodile as it comes close to his fishing boat. His old gangster buddy, Johnny (played by Matt Dillon), quips: “You know, this is what happens when people spend too much time in Florida. They turn into ... hillbillies.” The scene artfully shows how Capone, with his bloodshot menacing eyes and a cigar stub between his lips, still thirsts for revenge.

Linda Cardellini and Tom Hardy in Capone (2020). Supplied

Suffering from neurosyphilis, Capone has dementia and struggles to differentiate between reality and fantasy, facts from fragmented memories of a past he still considers glorious. He also fails to remember where he has stashed away $10 million, much to the annoyance of his family and others. Some try various means to get this information out, including a doctor and FBI agent Crawford (Jack Lowden). 

Peter Deming’s camerawork tries to lighten the mood by panning across the lush Florida landscape and Capone’s own bright green lawns. Despite all this beauty, however, a sense of fear pervades the 103-minute run time. We are never allowed to forget the mobster’s evil doings, such as the St. Valentine’s Day massacre. Capone, for his part, remains void of remorse, a perfect villain if there ever was one.

Topics: Capone review

Latest updates

Inside Zari Fashion Bazaar, Saudi Arabia’s first virtual fashion event
LIVE: Latin America sets records for coronavirus cases, death while world inches to normalcy
Naomi Osaka tops Serena Wiliams on Forbes’ list of sports annual earnings
New coronavirus cases in India top 6,000 for second day
Capone: The degeneration of an evil mind

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.