You are here

  • Home
  • North Korea’s Kim vows to further bolster nuclear war deterrence -KCNA

North Korea’s Kim vows to further bolster nuclear war deterrence -KCNA

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 24, 2020 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea in an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zy6sg

Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters

North Korea’s Kim vows to further bolster nuclear war deterrence -KCNA

  • US-led negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs have made little progress since late last year, especially after a global battle on the coronavirus began
Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a military meeting to discuss new policies to bolster the country’s nuclear capabilities amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States, state media KCNA said on Sunday.
The meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s powerful Central Military Commission marked Kim’s first public appearance in three weeks. He made an unusually small number of outings in the past two months amid coronavirus concerns.
North Korea has imposed strict anti-coronavirus measures although it says it has no confirmed cases. This follows intense speculation about Kim’s health last month after he missed a key anniversary.
US-led negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs have made little progress since late last year, especially after a global battle on the coronavirus began.
The meeting discussed measures to bolster armed forces and “reliably contain the persistent big or small military threats from the hostile forces,” KCNA said.
“Set forth at the meeting were new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country and putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation,” it said.
“Taken at the meeting were crucial measures for considerably increasing the firepower strike ability of the artillery pieces.”

Topics: North Korea nuclear

Related

Analysis graphic
World
Coronavirus crisis heightens political risks for North Korea’s Kim Jong Un
World
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appears in public amid health rumors

Tehran accused of cyber targeting UK-based news outlet

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. (REUTERS)
Updated 24 May 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Tehran accused of cyber targeting UK-based news outlet

  • Iran International covered the November protests that rocked the country, the regime’s downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane, and corruption surrounding the coronavirus crisis
Updated 24 May 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Iran has been accused of using a “sophisticated state-sponsored program” of cyber disinformation to identify and arrest supporters of a London-based Persian-language news outlet.
Iran International has been targeted by cybercriminals, thought to be working for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who have made replicas of the channel’s social media accounts and their most popular reporters.
Mahmood Entaya, general manager at Iran International, said this is an attempt to identify and arrest the channel’s supporters in the country.
“They’ll put up fake job adverts from our presenters on Instagram, people will apply from within Iran, and the next day there will be a knock at their door and they’ll be arrested for wanting to ‘work with the enemy,’” Entaya told Arab News.
Tehran has not just stuck to Instagram, though. Entaya said a fake Iran International Telegram account drew over 600,000 followers, and it was used to identify and arrest Iranians who believe they are subscribing to the real platform.
Iran International covered the November protests that rocked the country, the regime’s downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane, and corruption surrounding the coronavirus crisis. This, Entaya believes, is why the channel is being targeted by the regime.

They’ll put up fake job adverts from our presenters on Instagram, people will apply from within Iran, and the next day there will be a knock at their door and they’ll be arrested for wanting to ‘work with the enemy.’

Mahmood Entaya, GM, Iran International

“We’re asking questions about these things — real news, things that are happening, things the government doesn’t want us to cover,” he said.
“They’re doing everything they possibly can to prevent Iranians accessing and reading this news, and to prevent us from reporting it.”
Mark Stephens, QC, chairman of the Global Network Initiative — a human rights organization that seeks to promote freedom of expression and privacy online — said: “Anyone who reveals they are following Iran International immediately puts themselves in danger.” He added: “This is a sophisticated state-sponsored program.”
The failure of Facebook-owned Instagram to effectively police its site, Stephens said, is a breach of international law.  
Both Entaya and Stephens urged Facebook to properly confront this ongoing issue. Facebook has said it is investigating.
Entaya said: “There’s a real danger to peoples’ safety. We know they’re targeting people through these fake profiles.”  
Social media platforms “have a duty of care toward their members, who also happen to be our audience,” he added.

Topics: Cyberattack cyber hacking

Related

World
UN warns cybercrime on rise during coronavirus pandemic
Saudi Arabia
Employees lack cyber protection amid working from home boom

Latest updates

North Korea’s Kim vows to further bolster nuclear war deterrence -KCNA
Saudis turn to technology for Eid gatherings
Saudi Cultural Ministry concludes ‘Reading Marathon’ initiative
Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate inches toward 60%
Saudis are finding new ways to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr despite a 24-hour curfew

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.