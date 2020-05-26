You are here

Dubai Municipality reassures residents after swarms of locust spotted, ‘situation under control’

Dubai Municipality said pest control teams are intensifying their efforts. (File/AFP)
  • A number of videos were posted on social media that appeared to show swarms locusts
  • Local municipality said it was the high winds that carried the bugs with them
DUBAI: Dubai’s municipality has told residents there is no cause for concern after recent sightings of swarms of locust in the city – adding that the situation is now under control.
A number of videos were posted on social media that appeared to show swarms of the large insects flying over parts of Dubai.

The swarms appeared to coincide with storms that saw high winds and torrential rain hit parts of Dubai.
The local authority said it was the high winds that carried the bugs with them into some areas.

“Pest control teams are intensifying their efforts to eliminate them permanently… The situation is under control and there’s no need to worry,” the municipality told Arabic daily Emarat Al-Youm.
There have been swarms of locust spotted across the Gulf region in recent months.
In April, Al-Ain municipality posted a video on their efforts to fight off swarms of locust, while Abu Dhabi also increased efforts to fight off the bug on Dalma island. 

The locust – related to the grasshopper – form enormous swarms which spread and feed on crops, which can cause significant damage to agricultural crops.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia announced it was easing the 24-hour lockdown brought into force during Eid – except in Makkah.
The initial timings will be from 3 p.m. until 6 a.m., but May 31, the curfew will run from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. The Kingdom plans to remove all curfews by June 21.
Meanwhile, Dubai will allow free movement and business activity to restart during the day from Wednesday. The new timing of the curfew will be from 11.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m., the Dubai Media Office said in a press release.
May 26, 2020, Wednesday (All times in GMT)

07:04 – A cafe in Daejeon, South Korea, hired a robot barista to help with social distancing.

05:56 – The WHO suspended trials of the drug that Donald Trump has promoted as a coronavirus defence, fuelling concerns about the US president's handling of the pandemic that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans.
04:52 – South American carrier LATAM Airlines says it is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it grapples with the sharp downturn in air travel sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
Santiago, Chile-based LATAM Airlines Group S.A. said Tuesday that it and its affiliated companies launched the reorganization effort in the United States.
04:49 – Singapore’s embattled economy could shrink by as much as 7 percent this year, which would be the county’s worst reading since its independence, with the government saying Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic had throttled the key export sector.
The city-state is seen as a bellwether of the global economy and the historic contraction highlights the extreme pain being wrought on countries by the killer disease.
04:44 – Thailand on Tuesday reported three new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total to 3,045 confirmed cases and 57 fatalities.

