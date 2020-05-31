You are here

Singer Grimes reveals the nickname she calls her son with Elon Musk

The singer and Tesla CEO welcomed their first child together in May. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Earlier this month Canadian singer Grimes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk welcomed their first child, a baby boy named  X Æ A-12 Musk.

This week, the couple has had to slightly modify the spelling of their newborn’s name in compliance with California’s legal health guidelines, which only permit letters from the English alphabet. In order to meet the state’s rules, the couple agreed to change their son’s name to X Æ A-Xii.

“Roman numerals. Looks better tbh ... one dash is allowed,” wrote Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, on Instagram.

Now, during an interview with Bloomberg, the singer revealed that her nickname for the newborn is “Little X.”

The affectionate moniker is certainly much easier to pronounce than his unique birth name, which Grimes and the Tesla CEO have previously broken down on Twitter.

“X, the unknown variable, Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent. A=Archangel, my favorite song,” the singer wrote with an accompanying rat and sword emoji. “Metal rat.”

