Oman to set up investment authority to manage state assets

The investment authority decree, issued by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, will allow the new authority to own all public assets except the Petroleum Development Oman company. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 04 June 2020
  • Oman is being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices
  • Oman Investment Authority board members will be appointed by Sultan Haitham
DUBAI: Oman is setting up the Oman Investment Authority to own and manage most of the country’s sovereign wealth fund and finance ministry assets, state TV reported on Thursday, citing a decree from the sultanate’s ruler.
The decree, issued by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, will allow the new authority to own all public assets except the Petroleum Development Oman company and government stakes in international institutions.
The investment authority will also replace sovereign wealth funds in the country’s official documents, the decree said.
Oman’s largest sovereign fund, the State General Reserve Fund, has assets of around $14 billion dollars while its second-largest fund, Oman Investment Fund, has around $3.4 billion, data from research group the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute showed.
Oman, a small oil producer relative to its Gulf neighbors, is being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices.
Brent crude futures were trading at around $39 a barrel on Thursday, and Oman would need oil at $86.8 a barrel to balance its budget this year, the International Monetary Fund has estimated.
Oman is emerging as “an increasingly vulnerable spot in the region in light of its mounting debt,” the Institute of International Finance said, adding that Oman could experience a 5.3% economic contraction this year while its deficit could widen to 16.1% from 9.4% in 2019.
Oman Investment Authority board members will be appointed by Sultan Haitham, the decree said, adding that all employees of the sultanate’s two sovereign funds would transfer to the new entity.

Houthis accused of leaving thousands of Yemenis to die from COVID-19

Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Houthis accused of leaving thousands of Yemenis to die from COVID-19

  • Experts have warned that Yemen could face one of the worst outbreaks of the coronavirus disease
Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Houthis are leaving thousands of Yemeni COVID-19 patients in Sanaa and other areas under their control to die of the disease, the country’s information minister said on Thursday.
With its health services decimated by years of conflict, experts have warned that Yemen could face one of the worst outbreaks of the coronavirus disease.
The Iran-backed Houthis have been accused of covering up the extent of the outbreak in the territory under its control and of hampering aid operations.
Yemeni citizens who have the virus or are suspected of having it are staying at home out of fear they will be killed in hospital by “lethal injections” administered by Houthis, Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani said. 
Meanwhile, the Houthis have set up a field hospital in Sanaa’s Movenpick Hotel for its leaders and members who have the coronavirus. The militia have equipped the facility with respirators and medical equipment. 
They are also monopolising graves for their members in Sanaa’s city center, Al-Eryani said.
Field reports obtained by the Yemeni authorities reveal that hundreds of citizens have died from the coronavirus and thousands have been infected with it, Al-Eryani said.
He called on the United Nations, the World Health Organization and the international community to condemn these crimes and pressure the Houthis to be transparent about the spread of the disease.

