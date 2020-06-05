Emirates and Etihad ready to resume transit flights

You are here

Resumption of transit services is a major step in returning Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports to normal operations two months after flights were halted. (Shutterstock)
  • UAE’s two largest carriers lead the way as hard-hit aviation sector struggles to shake off pandemic paralysis
DUBAI: Emirates and Etihad Airways, the UAE’s two largest carriers, said they will resume transit flights as the country’s key aviation sector slowly emerges from pandemic paralysis.

Dubai-based Emirates said on Thursday it will operate transit flights to 29 destinations by June 15, while Abu Dhabi’s Etihad said it would transit passengers to 20 destinations from June 10.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have become key global layover hubs for passengers moving between Asia, Europe and the Americas and the resumption of transit services is an important step toward returning the cities’ two vast and modern airports to normal operations.

It comes more than two months after the UAE stopped all passenger flights in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Foreign citizens without UAE residency remain banned from flying to the country.

Emirates said it would also offer flights to Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane.

“Customers can book to fly between destinations in the Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, with a convenient connection in Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country,” Emirates said.

Meanwhile, Etihad said transfer connections via Abu Dhabi will now be available from Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur,
Manila, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo to
major cities across Europe — including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London Heathrow, Madrid, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Zurich.

Other major carriers are also slowly resuming services as some governments discuss the possibility of opening limited “air bridges” to allow for the possibility of overseas vacations.

Virgin Atlantic said on Thursday it would restart some flights that had been grounded with further services planned for August. It said that flights to Orlando and Hong Kong from London Heathrow would resume on July 20. New York JFK, Los Angeles, and Shanghai are set to restart on July 21.

Global aviation body IATA has warned that post-coronavirus fare discounting was delivering an added financial blow to carriers.

“Airlines need cash because of the crisis and they’re seeking to encourage passengers into seats by offering low fares,” said IATA Chief Economist Brian Pearce.

Carriers reduced domestic fares by an average 23 percent last month according to IATA.

Diesel glut hits refiners struggling to recover from coronavirus fallout

Updated 33 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Diesel glut hits refiners struggling to recover from coronavirus fallout

  • Dozens of tankers carrying diesel are moored off Europe’s coast as refiners in Asia, the Middle East and the US wait to find a buyer
Updated 33 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Brimming diesel inventories and stronger oil prices are driving down refining profits, stifling incentives to hike production even as fuel demand recovers from the coronavirus hammering.

European cracks, the profit margin for producing diesel from crude, has hit an all-time low, while cracks in the US and Asia have also plummeted.

With diesel accounting for around 50 percent of the output of an average refinery, any weakness hits refiners’ recovery plans.

Dozens of tankers carrying diesel are moored off Europe’s coast as refiners in Asia, the Middle East and the US wait to find a buyer.

“The situation looks awful,” an executive at a big European refiner said.

Consumption, particularly by airlines, is expected to take years to recover to pre-coronavirus crisis levels, pushing many refineries to continue low processing run rates, while some may need to shut down altogether, analysts said.

“This situation is not going away and will only be resolved by refinery closures,” said Robert Campbell, head of oil products at consultancy Energy Aspects.

He said that at least 1 million barrels per day (bpd), or about 1 percent of global refining capacity, would need to close.

The US refined products crack spread, a proxy for refining margins, is hovering around $9 a barrel, compared with nearly $21 at the same time last year, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

HIGHLIGHTS

● US refining margins halved, Asian diesel cracks slashed.

● Refineries struggle to recover after demand collapse.

● Refiners to keep runs low, some plants to shut.

European diesel margins hit an all-time low of $2.9 a barrel last week, while Asian diesel cracks averaged $4.26 per barrel over Dubai crude in May, compared with an average of $15.49 a barrel for the whole of 2019.

When countries began lockdown measures, refiners boosted output of diesel, used mostly for trucks and industry, given its relative strength compared to gasoline and jet fuel, as people stopped driving their cars and airlines grounded planes.

Many refiners blended unwanted jet fuel into diesel, adding to extra supplies in the market.

In Turkey, the new STAR refinery cut jet fuel production to near zero, said Hedi Grati, a refining analyst at IHS Markit.

As a result, global diesel stocks have swelled. US distillate inventories have risen for nine weeks, reaching 174.3 million barrels in the week to May 29, the highest in a decade.

As more people world returning to their offices and start using cars, the diesel glut is weighing on refineries which now want to meet rising gasoline demand.

US refinery utilization rose to 71.3 percent last week, well below the 91 percent in the same period in 2019.

“Refineries may even have to cut back runs further to get diesel down to where it should be and there’s a big battle refiners are having between gasoline yield and distillate yield,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at tracking firm GasBuddy.

With international aviation expected to remain depressed, refiners would continue diverting jet fuel to the diesel pool, further weighing on cracks, Energy Aspect’s Campbell said.

Topics: diesel

