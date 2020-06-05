You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine jobless rate hits record 17.7% in April due to pandemic

Philippine jobless rate hits record 17.7% in April due to pandemic

The Philippines’ April unemployment rate of 17.7 percent is equivalent to 7.3 million people without jobs. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wexdc

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Philippine jobless rate hits record 17.7% in April due to pandemic

  • The Philippines is facing its biggest economic contraction in more than three decades
  • April’s 17.7 percent unemployment rate equivalent to 7.3 million people without jobs
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines’ unemployment rate surged to a record 17.7 percent in April, the statistics agency said on Friday, as millions lost their jobs due to a pandemic-induced lockdown that battered the economy.
The Philippines, which before the pandemic was one of Asia’s fastest growing economies, is facing its biggest contraction in more than three decades after the new coronavirus shuttered businesses and crushed domestic demand.
April’s unemployment rate, which is 7.3 million people without jobs, compares with 5.3 percent in January and 5.1 percent in April last year.
“We should not lose sight of the fact that this loss in employment is really temporary,” Economic Planning Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said in an online news conference.
The lockdown in the capital, Manila, which was one of the world’s longest and strictest, was relaxed as of June 1 to allow much-needed business activity to resume and soften the economic blow of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 20,000 in the country.

Topics: economy unemployment Philippines Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Philippines gears up to bring more overseas citizens home as COVID-19 pandemic rages on
World
World Bank lends Philippines $500 million to counter coronavirus impact

Russia says OPEC+ meeting to be held on Saturday

Updated 9 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Russia says OPEC+ meeting to be held on Saturday

Updated 9 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Russian energy ministry said a video conference of a group of leading oil producers, known as OPEC+, would be held on Saturday.
Separately, an OPEC+ source said that the OPEC conference was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Vienna time (1200 GMT) on Saturday followed by the OPEC+ online meeting at 4 pm.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC+ Russia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet urges OPEC+ countries to further reduce oil production
Update
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirm their commitment to cut oil output as agreed in OPEC+ deal

Latest updates

Philippine jobless rate hits record 17.7% in April due to pandemic
COVID-19 pandemic ‘under control’ in France: government adviser
Australia moves to ban anti-racism protest citing virus
In Haiti, disbelief and rumors lead to virus deaths
Russia says OPEC+ meeting to be held on Saturday

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.