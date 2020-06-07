You are here

Cyprus sets stage for tourism recovery as airports reopen

Tourist numbers to Cyprus are expected to fall by up to 70 percent this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
A mask-clad passenger queues at Larnaca International Airport. (AFP)
  • Mediterranean holiday island tempts visitors with bold hospitality package that includes medical care
NICOSIA: Cyprus will reopen for international tourism on Tuesday, with airports welcoming visitors after an almost three-month shutdown, and a bold plan to cover health-care costs for visitors.

But with arrivals expected to be down by 70 percent this year due to the chaos brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a leap of faith for the small Mediterranean holiday island.

“Nobody here is expecting to make any money this year,” Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said. “We are setting the stage for the beginning of our recovery in 2021.”

The divided island’s tourism sector normally accounts for around 15 percent of gross domestic product, but has dried up in past months amid global measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Cyprus saw a record 3.97 million arrivals in 2019, with more than half its market made up of British and Russian visitors.

But even if the island’s airports in Larnaca and Paphos open up to arrivals on Tuesday, with the first flight due to arrive from Athens around noon, neither Britain or Russia are among the 19 countries allowed to land there.

The list of permitted countries, which also include Bulgaria, Germany and Malta, have been chosen based on epidemiological data and split into two categories.

Initially all travellers will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test undertaken within 72 hours of travel, but from June 20, only those arriving from six countries in the second category, such as Poland and Romania, will need to do so.

The government says the lists will be revised weekly and more countries can be added.

Cyprus will also cover accommodation, dining and medical care for any tourists who fall ill with the COVID-19 illness during their stay, as well as accommodation and meals for their families and close contacts.

“What we offer and what we sell is not the sun and the sea, it’s hospitality, and this is an extension of our hospitality,” Perdios said.

The government has designated a 100-bed COVID-19 hospital for tourists that Perdios said would be located in the Larnaca region, while 112 ICU units have been allocated for visitors.

Perdios said several four-star hotels would provide 500 quarantine rooms for close contacts of those who fall ill.

A raft of other health measures, including disinfection protocols and temperature checks at border controls, aim to protect travellers and locals alike.

“We’ve gone to big lengths to think ahead of things that could go wrong and try to devise plan Bs and Cs”, Perdios said.

The Republic of Cyprus, in the south of the island, has registered 960 novel coronavirus cases and 17 deaths.

Perdios expressed hope that British tourists could be welcomed “sometime after mid-July”, with Russia “slightly later, maybe by a couple of weeks.”

A recently announced deal with Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air to open a base in Cyprus from July was also an important step towards expanding and diversifying the island’s tourist markets, he said.

While no date has been set to allow international tourists to visit the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, only recognised by Ankara, the health-care commitment would still apply to those visiting the north during their stay once the crossings are reopened.

“I am very confident that not only will we be able to continue providing our citizens with protection, but also caring for everybody who comes to the island on holiday”, he said.

“If we are coming out with a scheme like this, it’s because we can afford it, but most importantly, because we feel that it’s the right thing to do.”

Buyout firm Sycamore Partners in talks to buy troubled J.C. Penney

Updated 9 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Buyout firm Sycamore Partners in talks to buy troubled J.C. Penney

  • There is no certainty that the talks between Sycamore and J.C. Penney will result in a deal
Updated 9 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in preliminary talks to acquire J.C. Penney Co. Inc. (JCP.N) out of bankruptcy should the US department store chain’s negotiations with its creditors fail, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday. 

J.C. Penney, which employs roughly 85,000 people, filed for bankruptcy protection in May after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to temporarily close its more than 800 stores across the US, compounding financial woes that stemmed from years of dwindling sales.

Sycamore is weighing acquiring J.C. Penney outright or making an investment in the troubled retailer, the sources said.

There is no certainty that the talks between Sycamore and J.C. Penney will result in a deal, which would require a bankruptcy judge’s approval, the sources said.

J.C. Penney is also in touch with some of its landlords, including Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAMa.TO) and Simon Property Group (SPG.N), about possible transactions, the sources said. Under one scenario being explored, Sycamore, Brookfield and Simon would join forces on a bid for J.C. Penney, two of the sources said. Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC.N) is also involved in the discussions, one of the sources said.

J.C. Penney shares surged 47 percent after Reuters reported on the talks, ending the day up 55 percent to close at 32 cents. 

The sources requested anonymity because the discussions are confidential. Sycamore and J.C. Penney declined to comment. Brookfield had no immediate comment, while Simon and Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

J.C. Penney is in discussions about handing over control to its lenders in exchange for reducing its nearly $5 billion debt. This hinges on a slew of investment firms that hold the company’s senior debt and have provided the company’s bankruptcy financing agreeing to J.C. Penney’s business plan by July 14.

If the Texas-based company does not persuade enough lenders to approve its plan by the following day, July 15, the terms of its bankruptcy loan require J.C. Penney to abandon its reorganization efforts and pursue a sale.

It is unclear how much Sycamore is willing to pay for J.C. Penney, which is in the process of closing stores and cutting jobs.

Sycamore, a New York private equity firm that specializes in retail and consumer investments, has in the past taken control of high-profile businesses such as office supplies chain Staples, women’s clothing retailer Talbots and department-store operator Belk.

Last month, Sycamore walked away from a $525 million deal to buy a majority stake in L Brands Inc’s (LB.N) Victoria’s Secret, as the pandemic hammered sales at the lingerie chain. 

Brookfield and Simon operate malls across the US. Brookfield in May said it would devote $5 billion to non-controlling investments designed to revitalize retailers struggling in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

During a court hearing on Thursday, US Bankruptcy Judge David Jones approved fresh financing from senior lenders to aid J.C. Penney’s operations.

